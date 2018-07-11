Fundraiser in Center City to help bar staff out of work due to water main break

This weekend, on July 14, there will be a fundraiser for the bar staff of Time and Bar, which both experienced flooding when a 48-inch transmission main broke near Sansom and Juniper streets on July 3.

An estimated 14 to 15 million gallons of water was lost from the water main break before it was shut down and many businesses in the area were affected.



On July 7, Time posted on Instagram that it would be closed until further notice, due to damage from the water main break, and Bar is also still closed.

To help the bar staff currently out of work until both establishments can reopen, Ashton Cigar Bar in Center City is hosting a party with Powers Irish whiskey to raise funds.

The event will take place 9 p.m. to close.

"Glasses up. Here's to our city and to our service industry community, stronger than ever," reads a promotion for the fundraiser on Facebook.



Saturday, July 14

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ashton Cigar Bar

1522 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

