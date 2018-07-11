More Events:

July 11, 2018

Fundraiser in Center City to help bar staff out of work due to water main break

Several businesses are currently closed because of damage from the flooding

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Fundraisers
Carroll - Water Main Break in Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The site of a huge water main break in Center City Philadelphia at Juniper and Sansom streets.

This weekend, on July 14, there will be a fundraiser for the bar staff of Time and Bar, which both experienced flooding when a 48-inch transmission main broke near Sansom and Juniper streets on July 3.

An estimated 14 to 15 million gallons of water was lost from the water main break before it was shut down and many businesses in the area were affected.

On July 7, Time posted on Instagram that it would be closed until further notice, due to damage from the water main break, and Bar is also still closed. 

RELATED: You can adopt a cat or dog this week from Philly ACCT, all fees waived | Garces Group officially acquired in $8 million deal | A new fine dining restaurant is opening in the Philadelphia Museum of Art

To help the bar staff currently out of work until both establishments can reopen, Ashton Cigar Bar in Center City is hosting a party with Powers Irish whiskey to raise funds.

The event will take place 9 p.m. to close. 

"Glasses up. Here's to our city and to our service industry community, stronger than ever," reads a promotion for the fundraiser on Facebook.

Water Main Break Relief Fundraiser

Saturday, July 14
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ashton Cigar Bar
1522 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Fundraisers Philadelphia Bars Water Main Break

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.