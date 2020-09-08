More Culture:

September 08, 2020

Wawa offers free coffee to teachers, school employees all September

By Virginia Streva
Teachers and other school employees can get free coffees of any size at Wawa through the end of September.

It's not just students who are adapting to virtual classrooms and hybrid schedules. Teachers are too.

As a pick-me-up for all the hard work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic, Wawa is providing free coffee to teachers, faculty members, school administrators and classroom support personnel through the end of the September.

School employees can claim their free coffees – of any size, but limited to one per visit – by telling the clerk at the register that they work for a school.

MORE: Wawa launches 'Free Shortis for A Year' contest to counter coin shortage

"As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year," Chief Food & Beverage Officer Mike Sherlock said.

The perk for teachers is among several incentives the Delaware County-based convenience store chain has offered during the pandemic. Since March, Wawa has provided to free coffee to health care workers and first responders, an initiative it plans to continue throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then in July, the company announced, that like many retailers nationwide during the pandemic, its stores were experiencing a shortage of coins, and Wawa offered any customers who exchanged $5 in rolled coins a coupon for a free coffee, fountain beverage or Icee. Those who exchange $50 in coins got a coupon for a free Shorti.

At the end of last month, Wawa increased those incentives, entering everyone who exchanged $5 in coins in its sweepstakes for free Shortis for a year. The sweepstakes began Aug. 31, and customers can continue to entered through Oct. 1.

