September 01, 2022

Philly and Jersey Shore could see some rain over Labor Day weekend, but it mostly will be dry

Friday and Saturday will be very pleasant, but the humidity will increase on Sunday and Monday

By NOR'EASTER NICK PITTMAN
PhillyVoice Contributor
Weather forecast 9122 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The weather will mostly cooperate for Labor Day weekend in Philly and the Jersey Shore. There's a chance of rain on Sunday and Monday, but the rest of the weekend will be dry. In the city, temperatures will be in the 90s. At the shore, it will be in the 80s. Pictured above is the promenade in Brigantine.

How is it Labor Day weekend already? Time flies and it feels like it's just getting faster as it goes on. It's another holiday weekend that is heavily dependent on the weather.

There's some good news and bad news. The good? It will be dry for the most part – Friday looks great and Saturday will be fine. There's a chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday, but neither day will be washout. Dew points will be on the rise, so humidity will increase later in the weekend. That means the comfort factor will be falling.

Philadelphia metro-area forecast

FRIDAY: Dew points in the 40s. Delaware and Lancaster counties could see overnight lows under 50. Wall to wall sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Low humidity and a light breeze. Chance of rain: 0%

SATURDAY: A few more clouds work in from the east, but it will still be pleasant. Dew points will rise as winds take on more of a southerly flow. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain: 0%

SUNDAY: Low 70s in the morning. Highs in the low 90s. Dew points in the upper 60s will make it feel sticky. Most of the day is dry. Chance of showers in the afternoon or early evening. Chance of rain: 40%

MONDAY: Chance of showers or storms, but most of the day will dry. Humid with highs in the middle 80s. Chance of rain: 40%

Jersey Shore forecast

FRIDAY: Highs in the upper 70s. Breeze shifts back off the ocean, which will allow surf temps to rebound. Wall to wall sunshine. Chance of rain: 0%

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 90. Humidity comes up a little. Light breeze becoming more southerly through the day. Chance of rain: 0%

SUNDAY: Sticky. Dew points around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms later in the day. Chance of rain: 20%

MONDAY: Highs in the lower 80s. Dew points in the 70s. Sticky. Chance of a random shower or downpour. Chance of rain: 30%.

Nor'Easter Nick Pittman began his career in weather at WMGM-TV NBC40 in Atlantic City when he was 17. After a decade in local TV, he started his own station and now owns and operates a first-of-its-kind digital-broadcast weather service. Search NorCast Weather to download Nor'Easter Nick's streaming channel and visit him on Facebook at NorEasterNick.

