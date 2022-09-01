Philly and Jersey Shore could see some rain over Labor Day weekend, but it mostly will be dry

How is it Labor Day weekend already? Time flies and it feels like it's just getting faster as it goes on. It's another holiday weekend that is heavily dependent on the weather.

There's some good news and bad news. The good? It will be dry for the most part – Friday looks great and Saturday will be fine. There's a chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday, but neither day will be washout. Dew points will be on the rise, so humidity will increase later in the weekend. That means the comfort factor will be falling.

Philadelphia metro-area forecast

FRIDAY: Dew points in the 40s. Delaware and Lancaster counties could see overnight lows under 50. Wall to wall sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Low humidity and a light breeze. Chance of rain: 0% SATURDAY: A few more clouds work in from the east, but it will still be pleasant. Dew points will rise as winds take on more of a southerly flow. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain: 0% SUNDAY: Low 70s in the morning. Highs in the low 90s. Dew points in the upper 60s will make it feel sticky. Most of the day is dry. Chance of showers in the afternoon or early evening. Chance of rain: 40% MONDAY: Chance of showers or storms, but most of the day will dry. Humid with highs in the middle 80s. Chance of rain: 40%

Jersey Shore forecast