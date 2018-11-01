More Events:

November 01, 2018

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are four awesome events

The first weekend in November has mermaids, a beer fest, Restaurant Week and shopping

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cherry Street Pier Maria Young/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

Have you checked out Cherry Street Pier yet?

Make weekend plans with our guide to what's going on Nov. 2-4. 

In Philadelphia, there's a shopping event at the new Cherry Street Pier, plus an all-day beer and cider festival in South Philly. Across the bridge in New Jersey, families will have a chance to meet mermaids.

Also, out in the 'burbs, Restaurant Week will begin. Check out our roundup of events below.

Shop for antiques, vintage finds at Cherry Street Pier pop-up market

Spend Saturday at the new Cherry Street Pier. Phila Flea Markets' first pop-up at the mixed-use space will open early, at 8 a.m.

Around 60 vendors from the Tri-State Area will sell a variety of items, including antique furniture, vintage jewelry and clothing, artwork and pottery.

Cheers to fall at Hawthornes' third Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival

Saturday, a block party will take over 11th Street, from Fitzwater to Catharine. There will be beer from The Alchemist, Neshaminy Creek, Tröegs and other popular breweries, as well as a large selection of cider and some wine.

The all-day event, which is both pet-friendly and family-friendly, will also feature live music.

Mermaids will return to the Shark Realm at Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium in Camden is inviting all ages to believe in mermaids. 

For a limited time, guests will be able to watch mermaids swim in the Shark Realm, where sandbar, sand tiger, nurse and blacktip sharks reside.

Make plans to dine in Media during fall Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week in Media begins Sunday, so make plans to go out for dinner. 

Diners will find a range of cuisines in the Delaware County boroughA few popular spots are Azie (sushi), Fellini Café (Italian), La Belle Epoque (French) and Stephen's on State (steakhouse).

BONUS: At Chefs' Night for PAWS, experience the best food from Philly's neighborhoods

After the weekend ends, there's still something fun to look forward to on Monday. 

More than 40 restaurants are participating in Chefs' Night for PAWS, including CHeU Noodle Bar, Bibou, Vedge, El Vez, High Street on Market, Lacroix and Charlie Was a Sinner. Attendees will get to enjoy the many dishes in a museum gallery at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

