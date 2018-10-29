More Events:

October 29, 2018

Mermaids will return to the Shark Realm at Adventure Aquarium

The live show will only take place for a limited time

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Adventure Aquarium
Mermaids will swim with sharks at Adventure Aquarium.

For a limited time at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, mermaids will swim among the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast.

The special event will take place from Saturday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 11, in the 550,000-gallon Shark Realm exhibit.

RELATED: Shop for antiques, vintage finds at Cherry Street Pier pop-up market | There's a citywide park cleanup and tree-planting day on November 10

Kids can watch the mermaids swim and meet one up-close on dry land to get a photo or autograph.

The live shows are included with general admission, which is $21 for children and $29 for adults online. The Shark Bridge and 3D theater are also included.

New for 2018, the aquarium is also offering a VIP experience, which lets visitors skip the line to see the mermaids swimming and lets kids "transform" into mermaids.

Mermaids

Saturday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 11
$21.99-$31.99 general admission
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. 08103

Some taxes, fees additional.