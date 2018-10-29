Mermaids will return to the Shark Realm at Adventure Aquarium

For a limited time at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, mermaids will swim among the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast.

The special event will take place from Saturday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 11, in the 550,000-gallon Shark Realm exhibit.

Kids can watch the mermaids swim and meet one up-close on dry land to get a photo or autograph.

The live shows are included with general admission, which is $21 for children and $29 for adults online. The Shark Bridge and 3D theater are also included.

New for 2018, the aquarium is also offering a VIP experience, which lets visitors skip the line to see the mermaids swimming and lets kids "transform" into mermaids.



Saturday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 11

$21.99-$31.99 general admission

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. 08103



