Things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 22-24

This weekend, Nov. 22-Nov. 24, there are two big events. The Philadelphia Marathon is taking place and it's also Preview Weekend at Christmas Village.

In addition, a new holiday lights experience at the Philadelphia Zoo is now open, a holiday market is popping up at Rivers Casino and there's a fun fitness event in Chestnut Hill.

Read on for more details on things to do this weekend in Philadelphia.

It's Preview Weekend at Christmas Village. Saturday and Sunday, the open-air German market at LOVE Park will be open to visitors. It's an opportunity to check out the new layout and vendors before Christmas Village officially opens on Thanksgiving.

Across the street, the Made in Philadelphia Market will be open for the season starting Saturday.

The new attraction with 12 immersive displays and more than 600,000 lights is now open. Families can explore the zoo at night to see a tree made from flamingo lawn ornaments, a 35-foot polar bear, hundreds of illuminated penguins and much more.

The Art Star Craft Bazaar will set up at the event center within Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue this Saturday and Sunday. There will be tons of vendors to shop, plus doughnuts, sandwiches and a cash bar.



All ages are welcome. Visitors do not need to enter the casino.

Buy a $35 ticket to the Turkey Trot TryClassathon on Sunday and choose three workouts to participate in that day. Choose from yoga, barre, group fitness, pilates and indoor cycling.



Runners will take to the streets this weekend for the half-marathon and full. After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to celebrate with specials on food and drink at various bars and restaurants.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.