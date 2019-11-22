More Events:

November 22, 2019

Things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 22-24

You can check out Christmas Village before it officially opens for the 2019 season

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Christmas Village at LOVE Park Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Christmas Village's Preview Weekend is taking place Saturday and Sunday. The official opening date is Thanksgiving.

This weekend, Nov. 22-Nov. 24, there are two big events. The Philadelphia Marathon is taking place and it's also Preview Weekend at Christmas Village.

In addition, a new holiday lights experience at the Philadelphia Zoo is now open, a holiday market is popping up at Rivers Casino and there's a fun fitness event in Chestnut Hill.

Read on for more details on things to do this weekend in Philadelphia.

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season

It's Preview Weekend at Christmas Village. Saturday and Sunday, the open-air German market at LOVE Park will be open to visitors. It's an opportunity to check out the new layout and vendors before Christmas Village officially opens on Thanksgiving.

Across the street, the Made in Philadelphia Market will be open for the season starting Saturday.

Inside LumiNature, new holiday lights experience at the Philadelphia Zoo

The new attraction with 12 immersive displays and more than 600,000 lights is now open. Families can explore the zoo at night to see a tree made from flamingo lawn ornaments, a 35-foot polar bear, hundreds of illuminated penguins and much more.

Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar to set up in Rivers Casino

The Art Star Craft Bazaar will set up at the event center within Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue this Saturday and Sunday. There will be tons of vendors to shop, plus doughnuts, sandwiches and a cash bar.

All ages are welcome. Visitors do not need to enter the casino.

Sample three fitness classes for $35 in Chestnut Hill

Buy a $35 ticket to the Turkey Trot TryClassathon on Sunday and choose three workouts to participate in that day. Choose from yoga, barre, group fitness, pilates and indoor cycling.

List of deals for Philadelphia Marathon runners

Runners will take to the streets this weekend for the half-marathon and full. After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to celebrate with specials on food and drink at various bars and restaurants.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia Shopping Philadelphia Zoo Fitness Philadelphia Marathon Holiday Christmas Village

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Business

Little Baby's Ice Cream to close all locations this month
Little Baby's Ice Cream closing

Illness

Why antibiotics don't work for the flu and common cold
Antibiotics influenza cold virus bacteria

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch
112019DougPedersonRussellWilson

Music

2020 Grammy Nominations: Meek Mill's 'Championships' up for Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Grammy nominations

Weekend

Things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 22-24
Christmas Village at LOVE Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved