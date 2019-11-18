Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar to set up in Rivers Casino

On Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, the Art Star Craft Bazaar will set up at the event center within Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue.

More than 75 arts and crafts vendors will sell things like jewelry, apparel, prints, pottery and more. There will be make and take activities, too.

The entry fee is $3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and $2 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids age 12 and under can attend for free. The event is open to all ages. Visitors do not need to enter the casino.

Art Star will give out 100 free tote bags at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both dates. Visitors also can enter a free raffle for a chance to win donated items from various vendors.

When visitors need a break from shopping, they can enjoy Okie Dokie Donuts, The Chocolate Alchemist, Labarra Empanadas & Sandwiches and a cash bar.

Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $2-$3 admission

Rivers Casino

1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.