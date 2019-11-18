More Events:

November 18, 2019

Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar to set up in Rivers Casino

Find gifts for everyone on your list

By Sinead Cummings
Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar Photo by freestocks.org/on Unsplash

Find gifts for everyone on your list at the Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, the Art Star Craft Bazaar will set up at the event center within Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue.

More than 75 arts and crafts vendors will sell things like jewelry, apparel, prints, pottery and more. There will be make and take activities, too.

RELATED: Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls | Clover Market announces dates of curated holiday market in Bryn Mawr | Cheers to the holiday season at Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival

The entry fee is $3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and $2 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids age 12 and under can attend for free. The event is open to all ages. Visitors do not need to enter the casino.

Art Star will give out 100 free tote bags at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both dates. Visitors also can enter a free raffle for a chance to win donated items from various vendors.

When visitors need a break from shopping, they can enjoy Okie Dokie Donuts, The Chocolate Alchemist, Labarra Empanadas & Sandwiches and a cash bar.

Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $2-$3 admission
Rivers Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Sinead Cummings
