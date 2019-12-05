More Events:

December 05, 2019

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 7-8

There's a holiday market at the Mütter Museum and a boat parade at the waterfront

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Parade of Lights Courtesy of Independence Seaport Museum/PhillyVoice

The Parade of Lights on the Delaware River is a holiday tradition in Philadelphia.

If you're making weekend plans, there are a few events you need to have on your radar.

The Parade of Lights at the waterfront, Deck the Alley at Elfreth's Alley and "A Very Philly Christmas" at Fairmount Park's historic mansions are some of the most popular holiday events in Philadelphia.

But that's not all that's happening this weekend. Read on to find out what else is going on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019

Crowds are invited to gather at the Delaware River waterfront on Saturday evening to watch boats covered in festive lights show off their decorations.

Find unique and creepy gifts at Mütter Museum's holiday market

The Mütter Museum, filled with medical oddities, is hosting a holiday market with 25 vendors on Sunday. Shop the intriguing selection of gifts and don't forget to pose for a picture with Santa the plague doctor. 

It's weird, but that's why we love the Mütter Museum, right?

Shop for gifts at the Crafty Balboa Holiday Market inside Bok

For a more traditional – but still awesome – selection of gifts, stop by Bok on Saturday. More than 80 vendors will be there.

Celebrate the holiday season at six Fairmount Park mansions during "A Very Philly Christmas"

It's the first weekend of "A Very Philly Christmas," where six mansions in Fairmount Park open their doors to visitors to check out their festively decorated rooms.

Tickets are $8 per individual house, or $30 for a day pass. Also, on Saturday, visitors will get to see costumed historic interpreters from Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Step inside festively decorated houses on Elfreth's Alley during Deck the Alley 2019

Another fun way to celebrate Philly's history this weekend is at Deck the Alley. On Saturday, visit the nation's oldest residential streets and peek into the private homes, which will be decorated for the holidays.

Pets can pose for a professional photo with Santa at Hotel Palomar

Thinking of sending out Christmas cards? How about one with your pet and Santa? That's sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The photos are free, but the hotel will be accepting donations to Lulu’s Rescue. Stop by between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday to get the perfect shot.

Shop during the Rittenhouse Row Holiday Crawl

On Saturday, participating retailers in Rittenhouse will serve shoppers cocktails and offer special discounts and gifts with purchase. Places like Heyday, DFTI and South Moon Under are participating.

The event will take place 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the list of stores to visit.

Sips & Selfies with Santa to take place on Saturdays at The Shops at Liberty Place

Santa will sit on a throne in front of a 45-foot tall Christmas tree in the Rotunda and families can pose for free photos with him using their own camera or smartphone.

After snapping a picture, adults can head to the Bourbon Lounge presented by Bluebird Distilling. Look for it adjacent to the Rotunda.

The Cliffs at Callowhill hosting grand opening party

On Saturday, check out the new indoor rock climbing facility. Visitors can climb for free during the day. Then, starting at 10 p.m., there will be a DJ, circus performers and free beer.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

