Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 7-8

If you're making weekend plans, there are a few events you need to have on your radar.

The Parade of Lights at the waterfront, Deck the Alley at Elfreth's Alley and "A Very Philly Christmas" at Fairmount Park's historic mansions are some of the most popular holiday events in Philadelphia.

But that's not all that's happening this weekend. Read on to find out what else is going on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Crowds are invited to gather at the Delaware River waterfront on Saturday evening to watch boats covered in festive lights show off their decorations.

The Mütter Museum, filled with medical oddities, is hosting a holiday market with 25 vendors on Sunday. Shop the intriguing selection of gifts and don't forget to pose for a picture with Santa the plague doctor.

It's weird, but that's why we love the Mütter Museum, right?

For a more traditional – but still awesome – selection of gifts, stop by Bok on Saturday. More than 80 vendors will be there.

It's the first weekend of "A Very Philly Christmas," where six mansions in Fairmount Park open their doors to visitors to check out their festively decorated rooms.

Tickets are $8 per individual house, or $30 for a day pass. Also, on Saturday, visitors will get to see costumed historic interpreters from Historic Philadelphia, Inc.



Another fun way to celebrate Philly's history this weekend is at Deck the Alley. On Saturday, visit the nation's oldest residential streets and peek into the private homes, which will be decorated for the holidays.

Thinking of sending out Christmas cards? How about one with your pet and Santa? That's sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The photos are free, but the hotel will be accepting donations to Lulu’s Rescue. Stop by between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday to get the perfect shot.

On Saturday, participating retailers in Rittenhouse will serve shoppers cocktails and offer special discounts and gifts with purchase. Places like Heyday, DFTI and South Moon Under are participating.

The event will take place 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the list of stores to visit.

Santa will sit on a throne in front of a 45-foot tall Christmas tree in the Rotunda and families can pose for free photos with him using their own camera or smartphone.



After snapping a picture, adults can head to the Bourbon Lounge presented by Bluebird Distilling. Look for it adjacent to the Rotunda.

On Saturday, check out the new indoor rock climbing facility. Visitors can climb for free during the day. Then, starting at 10 p.m., there will be a DJ, circus performers and free beer.

