November 29, 2019

Shop for gifts at the Crafty Balboa Holiday Market inside Bok

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Photo by freestocks.org/on Unsplash

Find gifts for everyone on your list at the Crafty Balboa Holiday Market inside Bok.

The Crafty Balboa Holiday Market will take place at Bok in South Philly on Saturday, Dec. 8.

You can start shopping for all the friends and family on your list. More than 80 vendors will be there, selling things like jewelry, knit hats, mugs, ornaments, cards, candles and planters.

As you shop, enjoy a soundtrack of holiday classics that's sure to put all in a festive mood.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but you'll want to get there early. The first 100 shoppers will receive a free tote from the curated gift shop Occasionette filled with items from select vendors.

Crafty Balboa Holiday Market

Saturday, Dec. 8
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Bok
1901 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

