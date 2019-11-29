Shop for gifts at the Crafty Balboa Holiday Market inside Bok

The Crafty Balboa Holiday Market will take place at Bok in South Philly on Saturday, Dec. 8.

You can start shopping for all the friends and family on your list. More than 80 vendors will be there, selling things like jewelry, knit hats, mugs, ornaments, cards, candles and planters.

As you shop, enjoy a soundtrack of holiday classics that's sure to put all in a festive mood.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but you'll want to get there early. The first 100 shoppers will receive a free tote from the curated gift shop Occasionette filled with items from select vendors.

Saturday, Dec. 8

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend

Bok

1901 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.