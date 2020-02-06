Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 7-9

The first full weekend of February is here and it's full of fun things to do.

The Philadelphia Auto Show, one of the most popular winter events in Philly, returns this Saturday. And the Oscars are early this year, so on Sunday there will be watch parties in Philly where guests can get glam and pretend they're part of the awards show.

For all the details on some of the most exciting events happening this weekend in Philly, check out our roundup below.

The Philadelphia Auto Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday. Attendees can check out hundreds of cars, from models they're thinking of buying to vehicles that are purely aspirational.

This Saturday, leave your pants at home. The Cupid's Undie Run asks participants to strip down to their underwear for a 1-mile run, which raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

After, runners can head inside World Cafe Live to continue the fun.

This upcoming class hosted by Cake Life Bake Shop isn't for the bashful. Attendees will get step-by-step instruction on erotic cookie decorating during the entertaining evening at Triple Bottom Brewery.

The night will include burlesque performances and "naughty trivia" with prizes from Kink Shoppe in Old City, too.



Samba dancers, like the ones who perform at the Carnival in Brazil, will make an appearance at Attico Rooftop in Philadelphia on Saturday.



The brunch party will include complimentary hors d'oeuvres, themed cocktails, a DJ and photo booth, in addition to the live entertainment.

You can watch the Oscars and the pre-show red carpet coverage at Ocean Prime on Sunday. There will be complimentary truffle popcorn, themed cocktails (try the Par-RYE-site or The Irishman-hattan) and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne by the glass and by the bottle.

There's another Oscars party happening in Center City on Sunday, as well. The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on the big screen at the Philadelphia Film Center.

At the glamorous watch party, guests can walk the red carpet and enjoy light bites, cocktails, a silent auction and special prizes.

