Weezer is bringing a one-night arena show to Philadelphia this fall

Weezer is coming to Philadelphia this fall for a one-night arena show, with The Shins and Silversun Pickups also on the bill.

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Weezer has been making music for more than three decades, with hits including “Buddy Holly,” “Island in the Sun” and “Beverly Hills.” The band is also set to release a new song, “Shine Again,” on April 1, part of an upcoming album that has not yet been announced.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show will be available through a series of presales starting Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m., with general sales opening Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. via Weezer’s website.

"Weezer: The Gathering" Tour

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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