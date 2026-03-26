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March 26, 2026

Weezer is bringing a one-night arena show to Philadelphia this fall

The band will play Xfinity Mobile Arena in September with The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Music
WEEZER GATHERING_CreditBrendan Walters.png Photo Credit/Brendan Walters

Weezer will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Sept. 29.

Weezer is coming to Philadelphia this fall for a one-night arena show, with The Shins and Silversun Pickups also on the bill.

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Weezer has been making music for more than three decades, with hits including “Buddy Holly,” “Island in the Sun” and “Beverly Hills.” The band is also set to release a new song, “Shine Again,” on April 1, part of an upcoming album that has not yet been announced.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show will be available through a series of presales starting Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m., with general sales opening Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. via Weezer’s website.

"Weezer: The Gathering" Tour

Tuesday, Sept. 29
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Music Xfinity Mobile Arena Weezer

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