Weight-loss drug Wegovy now available as a daily pill, sparing users weekly shots

The weight-loss drug Wegovy is now being sold in pill form, an advancement that allows users to transition away from weekly injections. It's the first GLP-1 weight-loss medication to become available in pill form, but other drugs are expected to follow.

Starter doses of Wegovy are available now in pharmacies with a prescription, and stronger doses are expected by the end of the week, manufacturer Novo Nordisk said Monday. In December, the Food and Drug Administration approved the pills to be used by adults in conjunction with a reduced diet and increased physical activity. Like the shots, Wegovy pills have been shown to promote weight loss and reduce the risk of death, heart attacks and stroke in adults who are overweight and have cardiovascular disease.

The pill's active ingredient, semaglutide, is the same as Ozempic's. Mounjaro and Zepbound, similar GLP-1 drugs made by Eli Lilly, contain tirzeptatide. These medications work by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone produced by the small intestine. This lowers blood sugar levels and slows digestion.

The Wegovy pill must be taken daily on an empty stomach and with a small amount of water. Patients are directed not to eat, drink or take other medications for 30 minutes afterward.

The starter dose is 1.5 mg. The pill also will become available in doses of 4 mg, 9 mg and 25 mg. Health care professionals typically increase a patient's dosage every 30 days, as necessary, until the maximum is reached.

Ed Cinca, senior vice president for marketing and patient solutions at Novo Nordisk, said the pill will make it possible for more people to achieve their weight-loss goals and lower the risks of cardiovascular disease.

"We know there are people who are interested in addressing their weight but have been waiting on the sidelines for a medicine that was right for them," he said in a statement. "For many of them, that wait is over. ...This moment is about changing what's possible in weight management, and to make that possible, we have worked to ensure Wegovy pill is affordable and accessible to those who need it, however they choose to receive their care."

Commercially-insured people may pay as little as $25 per month for the pill under a savings program offered by Novo Nordisk, the company said.

For people paying out of pocket, the monthly cost for the pill is $149 for the 1.5 mg and 4 mg doses until April 15, when the 4 mg dose increases to $199. A one-month supply of the 9 mg and 25 mg doses is $299. By contrast, the monthly cost for the standard Wegovy injection is $349.

The FDA approved the pill after a 64-week trial involving 307 adults who were overweight or obese, but did not have diabetes. People who stayed on the 25 mg dose, reduced their caloric intake and increased their physical activity lost about 17% of their body weight, on average. It also reduced their risk of cardiovascular events.

The pill's side effects are similar to the injection. They include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and may cause possible thyroid tumors, including cancer.

Eli Lilly is seeking to get a similar pill, orforglipron, approved by the FDA by this summer. The company says its pill will not have the 30-minute restriction on food and drink that Wegovy's pill requires.

Preliminary results of clinical trials have been positive, showing an average weight loss of 11% over 72 weeks on the pill's highest dose, but more data is expected to be released early this year.