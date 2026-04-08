More Health:

April 08, 2026

Genetics may help explain why some people don't lose much weight using GLP-1 drugs

Two genetic variants may cause people to lose more weight or have worse side effects, new research shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Obesity
Ozempic GLP-1s Genetics Josh Morgan/Imagn Images

Genetics may help explain why some people have more success than others taking Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, a new study says.

The onslaught of media coverage about blockbuster weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Zepbound, may make it seem as though they work magic. But some people have little success losing weight with the drugs and experience significant side effects.

The reasons why people have such varied experiences has been unclear, though new research from the 23andMe genetic testing company suggests that two gene variants may help dictate who does well on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

MORE: Newly approved weight-loss pills could expand access to GLP-1s

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, surveyed more than 27,000 people in the 23andMe genetic database about their responses to the GLP-1 drugs semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro and Zepbound). The researchers identified two genetic variants: one associated with greater weight loss for both major classes of GLP-1s and another variant that linked to nausea and vomiting to tirzepatide.

"A lot of clinicians and patients don't seem to recognize that GLP-1s don't work in everybody," G. Caleb Alexander, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the Washington Post. "It's not clear why a substantial minority of individuals don't lose weight when taking a GLP-1 – this is a question of tremendous scientific and clinical importance."

Alexander was not involved in the study.

The new research could help remove some of the guesswork of weight-loss treatment with these drugs by helping doctors "tailor care with greater precision from day one," said Dr. Noura Abul-Husn, chief medical officer of the 23andMe Research Institute. The previously publicly-traded company, which offered saliva-based genetic testing directly to consumers, filed for bankruptcy last year and became a nonprofit research institute.

The difference associated with one of the genetic variants identified and the amount of weight loss was only about three pounds. Many factors are involved in people's responsiveness to GLP-1s, including underlying medical conditions, age and other variables.

"Overall, this is an important step towards understanding variability and the potential for future precision approaches," Dr. Marie Spreckley, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Cambridge working on obesity treatments, told the Wall Street Journal. "But the effects are modest and the evidence is not yet sufficient to support using genetic information to guide treatment decisions in routine clinical practice."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Obesity Philadelphia Zepbound Weight Loss Drugs Ozempic Weight Loss Wegovy

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025
Purchased - Man holding blue ribbon supporting colon cancer awareness

Colon cancer: Rising in young adults

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Cyclists to host event to advocate for protected bike lanes

Bike lane concrete barriers

Travel

Harford County spring blooms & festivals

Limited - Hopkins Brewery

Adult Health

Wait times for medical imaging results have doubled amid a radiologist shortage

Wait Times Scans

Entertainment

Temple students to team up with Opera Philadelphia on live albums

Opera Philadelphia Temple

Performances

'Chicago' returns to Philly for a limited one-week run this May

CHITOUR25_4266_Claire Marshall as Velma Kelly and Cast of CHICAGO in All That Jazz_Credit Jeremy Daniel.jpg

Flyers

The Flyers are different now. They grew up.

Owen-Tippett-Dan-Vladar-Flyers-Win-4.5.26-NHL.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved