June 06, 2019

West Chester spin instructors share favorite motivational songs for your summer workouts

Call it a soundtrack for summer sweat

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
spin instructor workout music Trust "Tru" Katsande/Unsplash

Staying motivated during a workout can prove to be quite tricky — especially during summer when you could be doing so many other fun things with your free time. But there’s one sure-fire way to keep yourself engaged during your workouts all summer long: motivating music.

Think about it: when you take group workout classes, time seems to fly by and that’s due, in part, to the always trendy playlists provided by instructors. In these classes — like spin, barre and boxing — it seems like you can accomplish whatever the instructor challenges you to, as long as there’s a good beat.

Fortunately, there’s a way to incorporate this motivating energy into your personal workouts. Four spin instructors from the new CycleBar studio in West Chester have shared their favorite workout songs to keep things upbeat and engaging. Add these songs a playlist on your music streaming service of choice and get to sweating!

Check out each instructor’s favorite songs below:

Abbie Primus

• “House Party” (the Zookëper Brown Note remix) by The Knocks & Captain Cuts

• “Annihilation” by Apashe and JayKode

• “Run for your Life” by The Seige

• “Summer Days” (featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump) by Martin Garrix

• “No Regrets” (featuring Krewella) by KSHMR and Yves V

• “Day ‘N’ Nite” (Nightmare) by Kid Cudi

Amanda Blevins

• “Can’t stop dancin’” by Becky G

• “Whole heart” (BKAYE remix) by YULTRON

• “Sanctuary” by Welshly Arms

• “All that she wants” (Joeysuki remix) by Ace of Base

Lauren Leary

• “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers

• “Who is fancy” by Goodbye

• “Dog days are over” by Florence and the Machine

• “This is what you came for” by Calvin Harris and Rihanna

Mollie Bohlander

• "Swalla” (featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign) by Jason Derulo

• “Nightmare” by Halsey

• “Sweet Dreams” (Steve Angello remix) by The Eurythmics

• “House party” (featuring Young Chris) by Meek Mill

You can also follow (on Spotify) a number of the top fitness instructors in Philadelphia to workout to their flawlessly curated playlists while working out on your own. Some good ones to follow are Jon Lyons from City Fitness, Jess Sullivan from Flywheel and Mark Donohue from Unite Fitness.

