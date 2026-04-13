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April 13, 2026

West Chester University student fatally struck by car while walking near campus

The driver has been identified and an investigation into the crash is ongoing, police say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
West Chester University Smallbones/Wikipedia Commons

A West Chester University student died after being hit by a car on the 300 block of South High Street on Sunday, police say.

A West Chester University student died after being hit by a car while walking near campus early Sunday morning.

The student was struck near the 300 block of South High Street at 1:30 a.m., West Chester police said. The student died after being taken to Paoli Hospital. The student's name has not been released.

MOREBodies of two ironworkers recovered from collapsed CHOP parking garage

The driver and vehicle involved in the crash have been identified, police said. An investigation is ongoing,

Police did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

Jasmine Buxton, West Chester vice president for student affairs, released a statement mourning the student's death.

"We are deeply saddened about this tragedy and know that this news will be hard for a number of those in our Golden Ram family," the statement said. "We grieve over the loss of our student with their family, friends and everyone who knew them."

The university's Counseling Center is available for students Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with information related to the crash can contact Gerry DiNunzio with the West Chester Police Department at (610) 696-2700.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes West Chester Police West Chester University

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