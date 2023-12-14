More Health:

December 14, 2023

Most pregnant women develop morning sickness – and scientists now know why

A hormone produced by the fetus appears to be the primary cause of severe nausea and vomiting, new research suggests

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Pregnancy
Morning sickness hormone Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

Morning sickness appears to be caused by a hormone produced by the fetus during pregnancy, new research suggests. High levels of the hormone, and sensitivity to it, increase the risk of hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness that affects about 2% of pregnancies.

About 70% of women suffer from nausea and vomiting during pregnancy — and scientists have finally figured out why.

A hormone produced by the fetus plays a key role in morning sickness, according to a study published in the medical journal Nature. The hormone, called GDF15, exists at low levels in people who aren't pregnant, but it increases significantly during pregnancy. Particularly high levels of the hormone, and a person's sensitivity to it, increase a woman's risk of developing hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness that sends some women to the hospital.

MORE: Pregnant women who use marijuana face higher risk of birth complications, study finds

Women with lower levels of GDF15 prior to pregnancy tended to experience more severe morning sickness symptoms once pregnant, the study found. That suggests exposing women to the greater doses of the hormone before they become pregnant may protect them from bad bouts of morning sickness, researchers said. 

"Most women who become pregnant will experience nausea and sickness at some point, and while this is not pleasant, for some women it can be much worse – they'll become so sick they require treatment and even hospitalization," said study author Stephen O'Rahilly, the director of the medical research council metabolic diseases unit at the University of Cambridge. "We now know why. Knowing this gives us a clue as to how we might prevent this from happening."

The study involved researchers from the United Kingdom, United States, Sri Lanka and Croatia. In addition to analyzing genetic data from more than 18,000 people, the researchers also conducted experiments on mice. The animals, which were not pregnant, received either a placebo or a long-lasting dose of GDF15. Then, three days later, the researchers injected all of the mice with the hormone. Those that received the placebo had lower appetites and lost weight, but those that were "primed" with previous doses of GDF15 ate normally.

This experiment was not conducted on people, but that could be on the horizon. Study author Marlena Fezjo, an assistant professor of population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California, is seeking funding to test a drug that increases GDF15 levels on patients with a history of hyperemesis gravidarum. Drugs that block GDF15 from binding to receptors in the brain also may be useful in treating the condition, but they, too, require further testing.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Pregnancy Philadelphia Morning Sickness Research Hormones Studies Nausea

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young happy people laughing together

Why you should have health insurance when you’re young and healthy
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Labor

SEPTA transit police go on strike as contract negotiations stall
SEPTA transit police strike

Performances

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Opioids

Fentanyl withdrawal is driving more opioid users to leave hospitals early, Penn researchers say
Fentanyl Patients Hospitals

TV

South Jersey family wins latest episode of ABC'S 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
great christmas light fight winners south jersey

Eagles

Eagles-Seahawks odds: Philly is the favorite, but has historically struggled against Seattle
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-14-NFL-2023.jpg

Weekend

A holiday haunted house and a 'Star Trek' concert: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Lincoln Mill holidays

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved