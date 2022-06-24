What they're saying: De'Anthony Melton trade is a 'brilliant value play'

The Sixers drafted exactly zero players during the 2022 NBA Draft, but that hasn't prevented the organization from creating a buzz.

They team traded the 23rd pick and injured veteran wing Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for 24-year-old guard De'Anthony Melton. Melton has been a darling in the analytics community for years given his defensive prowess and increasingly high volume three-point shooting. He fits the Daryl Morey mold smoothly, especially given that Morey drafted Melton when he was running the show with the Rockets.

What has the reaction been among the national media about the Melton move? It's positive! Here's what they're saying...

Brilliant 🧠

Zach Harper | The Athletic

At The Athletic, Zach Harper couldn't have loved the trade more for the Sixers:

That’s a brilliant value play by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Melton fits perfectly into everything Morey wants out of his complementary guards. ... Melton is a hellish defender and gets after everybody. He’s 6 foot 3 with nearly a 6-foot-9 wingspan and can handle anybody on the perimeter. ... Overall, Melton is just an extremely valuable role player, and he has two more seasons under contract at a total of $16.5 million, which is a great value. ... He’ll fit nicely next to James Harden. He’ll fit nicely next to Tyrese Maxey. And you can even play him with both guys on the floor at the same time. The odds of the Sixers getting a ready-made player at 23 in this draft were very low. That’s how you execute. [The Athletic/$]

Defense 🔒

Kyle Irving | Sporting News

On Sporting News, Kyle Irving (had to do a double take on that name) gave the Sixers a B+ for their draft night haul:

The 76ers traded their No. 23 overall pick to the Grizzlies for reserve guard DeAnthony Melton, and that's a win for Philly. The Sixers were likely going to target a guard with the No. 23 pick and even though there were some talented guards available, no one could have the immediate impact that a defender and playmaker like Melton will. [Sporting News]

Brace for Impact 👊

Andrew Lopez | ESPN

ESPN's Andrew Lopez discussed the Sixers' De'Anthony Melton acquisition when asked, "Which pre-draft or draft-night trade will have the biggest impact?"

Philadelphia traded two players who were likely to have minimal impact next season -- Colorado State forward David Roddy, whom they drafted with the No. 23 pick, and Danny Green, who suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 playoffs -- for someone who can make an immediate contribution next season in De'Anthony Melton. The 24-year-old Melton averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds last season in Memphis, both career highs, as he found more minutes playing off the ball with the Grizzlies. [ESPN]

In the Zone 🔥

Jeff McDevitt | Twitter

Jeff McDevitt isn't a writer, but he's a renown member of the Philadelphia Sports Twitter scene and these stats were too juicy to not post:

Melton should make the lives of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey so, so much easier.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader