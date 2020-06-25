‘The Departed’ among star-studded films coming to HBO Max in July

June 25, 2020
HBO Max is only one month old, but the brand-new streaming service already has a stacked library of well-known shows and movies to stream. Starting next month, that catalog of titles is only going to get more impressive.
One of the star-studded films that will become available on HBO Max in July is “The Departed.” The 2006 crime film was directed by Martin Scorsese and has an all-star cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin.
The film takes place in Boston and tells the story of Nicholson’s character, Irish mob boss Frank Costello, planting a mole—Damon’s character Colin Sullivan—in the Massachusetts State Police, who have placed undercover cop William Costigan (played by DiCaprio) in Costello’s crew. The film follows all three characters trying to find out who the “rat” is.
The critically-acclaimed film was both successful at the box office and during awards season. The movie won four Oscars—Best Director, Best Picture, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Wahlberg earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor too.
Other notable titles coming to the streaming platform next month include the 1974 Mel Brooks-classic “Blazing Saddles,” the 1998 Steven Spielberg-epic “Saving Private Ryan,” the 2019 Edward Norton crime film “Motherless Brooklyn,” and the 2004 war movie “Troy” starring Brad Pitt.
But as new movies and shows join the streaming platform in July, others will be taking their leave. That list includes “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Casino Royale,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “X-Men.”
Below is a complete list of every movie and television show that will become available on HBO Max next month.
Absolute Power
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Amazing Panda Adventure
American Graffiti
American History X
Angels in the Outfield
Angus
August Rush
The Bachelor
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman vs. Two-Face
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
The Big Year (Extended Version)
The Bishop’s Wife
Blade 2
Blade
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Blood Work
Born to Be Wild
The Boy Who Could Fly
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Catch Me If You Can
Clara’s Heart
The Conjuring
Cop Out
Creepshow
Death Becomes Her
The Departed
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Doc Hollywood
Dolphin Tale
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Enemy of the State
The English Patient
The Enforcer
The Exorcist
Fantastic Four
Flags of Our Fathers
Flushed Away
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
The Gauntlet
Get Smart
Good Girls Get High
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
The Green Pastures
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
A Guy Named Joe
Halwa
Heartbreak Ridge
The Horn Blows at Midnight
Horrible Bosses
In Secret
In Time
Inkheart
Innerspace
Insomnia
J. Edgar
Jack Frost
Jane Eyre
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jeepers Creepers
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Q
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kiss of the Dragon
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
The Last Emperor
Last Knights
The Last Samurai
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
The Letter
Life Is Beautiful
Little Big League
Little Manhattan
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard
Loser Leaves Town
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Mars Attacks
Megamind
Message In A Bottle
Michael
Mickey Blue Eyes
Money Talks
Monkey Trouble
Moonwalk With Me
Mr. Nanny
Munich
Music and Lyrics
Nancy Drew
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then
Orphan
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
The Polar Express
Pop Star
Power
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone
Rich and Famous
The Right Stuff
Rumor Has It
Saving Private Ryan
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Showgirls
Something to Talk About
Space Jam
Spies Like Us
Star Trek
Stay
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Sweet November
Take the Lead
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Tequila Sunrise
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
The Towering Inferno
Troy
True Crime
Twelve Monkeys
Unforgiven
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen
What’s Your Number?
The Women
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear
Yours, Mine, and Ours
Zoetic
Los Futbolismos
Midway
Blue Exorcist (Seasons 1 & 2)
Your Lie in April (Season 1)
91 Days (Season 1)
Close Enough (Series Premiere)
Expecting Amy (Docuseries Premiere)
Sesame Street (Season 50 Finale)
Last Christmas
Foodie Love (Series Premiere)
Inuyasha (Season 1)
Showbiz Kids (Documentary Premiere)
Smurfs (Season 1)
The House of Ho (Series Premiere)
Abuelos
Harriet
Bungo Stray Dogs (Seasons 1-3)
Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Season 1)
Tig n’ Seek (Series Premiere)
Room 104 (Season 4 Premiere)
La Gallina Turuleca
Motherless Brooklyn
Aldnoah.Zero (Season 1)
Mob Psycho (Season 1)
Stockton On My Mind (Documentary Premiere)
The Dog House (Season 1)
Frayed (Series Premiere)
Los Lobos
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.