‘The Departed’ among star-studded films coming to HBO Max in July

HBO Max is only one month old, but the brand-new streaming service already has a stacked library of well-known shows and movies to stream. Starting next month, that catalog of titles is only going to get more impressive.

One of the star-studded films that will become available on HBO Max in July is “The Departed.” The 2006 crime film was directed by Martin Scorsese and has an all-star cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin.

The film takes place in Boston and tells the story of Nicholson’s character, Irish mob boss Frank Costello, planting a mole—Damon’s character Colin Sullivan—in the Massachusetts State Police, who have placed undercover cop William Costigan (played by DiCaprio) in Costello’s crew. The film follows all three characters trying to find out who the “rat” is.

The critically-acclaimed film was both successful at the box office and during awards season. The movie won four Oscars—Best Director, Best Picture, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Wahlberg earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor too.

Other notable titles coming to the streaming platform next month include the 1974 Mel Brooks-classic “Blazing Saddles,” the 1998 Steven Spielberg-epic “Saving Private Ryan,” the 2019 Edward Norton crime film “Motherless Brooklyn,” and the 2004 war movie “Troy” starring Brad Pitt.

But as new movies and shows join the streaming platform in July, others will be taking their leave. That list includes “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Casino Royale,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “X-Men.”

Below is a complete list of every movie and television show that will become available on HBO Max next month.

July 1

Absolute Power

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Amazing Panda Adventure

American Graffiti

American History X

Angels in the Outfield

Angus

August Rush

The Bachelor

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

The Big Year (Extended Version)

The Bishop’s Wife

Blade 2

Blade

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Blood Work

Born to Be Wild

The Boy Who Could Fly

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Catch Me If You Can

Clara’s Heart

The Conjuring

Cop Out

Creepshow

Death Becomes Her

The Departed

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Doc Hollywood

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enemy of the State

The English Patient

The Enforcer

The Exorcist

Fantastic Four

Flags of Our Fathers

Flushed Away

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

The Gauntlet

Get Smart

Good Girls Get High

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

The Green Pastures

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

A Guy Named Joe

Halwa

Heartbreak Ridge

The Horn Blows at Midnight

Horrible Bosses

In Secret

In Time

Inkheart

Innerspace

Insomnia

J. Edgar

Jack Frost

Jane Eyre

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jeepers Creepers

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Q

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kiss of the Dragon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Last Emperor

Last Knights

The Last Samurai

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

The Letter

Life Is Beautiful

Little Big League

Little Manhattan

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Loser Leaves Town

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Mars Attacks

Megamind

Message In A Bottle

Michael

Mickey Blue Eyes

Money Talks

Monkey Trouble

Moonwalk With Me

Mr. Nanny

Munich

Music and Lyrics

Nancy Drew

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then

Orphan

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

The Polar Express

Pop Star

Power

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone

Rich and Famous

The Right Stuff

Rumor Has It

Saving Private Ryan

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Showgirls

Something to Talk About

Space Jam

Spies Like Us

Star Trek

Stay

Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Sweet November

Take the Lead

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

The Towering Inferno

Troy

True Crime

Twelve Monkeys

Unforgiven

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen

What’s Your Number?

The Women

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear

Yours, Mine, and Ours

Zoetic

July 3

Los Futbolismos

July 4

Midway

July 7

Blue Exorcist (Seasons 1 & 2)

Your Lie in April (Season 1)

91 Days (Season 1)

July 9

Close Enough (Series Premiere)

Expecting Amy (Docuseries Premiere)

July 11

Sesame Street (Season 50 Finale)

Last Christmas

July 13

Foodie Love (Series Premiere)

July 14

Inuyasha (Season 1)

Showbiz Kids (Documentary Premiere)

July 15

Smurfs (Season 1)

July 16

The House of Ho (Series Premiere)







July 17

Abuelos

July 18

Harriet

July 21

Bungo Stray Dogs (Seasons 1-3)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Season 1)

July 23

Tig n’ Seek (Series Premiere)

July 24

Room 104 (Season 4 Premiere)

La Gallina Turuleca

July 25

Motherless Brooklyn

July 28

Aldnoah.Zero (Season 1)

Mob Psycho (Season 1)

Stockton On My Mind (Documentary Premiere)

July 30

The Dog House (Season 1)

Frayed (Series Premiere)

July 31

Los Lobos