September 26, 2025

Which teams have the Eagles dominated — and been dominated by — in recent years?

The Eagles have done well against a lot of teams in the Jalen Hurts-Nick Sirianni era, just not the Bucs and one other constant thorn of an opponent.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092625JalenHurts

The Buccaneers have dominated the Eagles during the Nick Sirianni - Jalen Hurts era, but the Birds have fared well against most other teams.

In recent years, the Philadelphia Eagles have played some of their worst games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 4 opponent. That got me wondering what other teams own them in recent years, and what teams they have dominated.

Longest Eagles winning streaks:

The Eagles currently have winning streaks against 23 NFL teams. The lone team against whom they are undefeated is the Texans.

• 6 games: Bears, Texans

• 5 games: Jaguars

• 4 games: Rams, Colts

• 3 games: Cowboys, Packers, Bills, Chiefs

• 2 games: Giants, Vikings, Lions, Panthers, Steelers, Broncos

• 1 game: Commanders, Saints, Patriots, Dolphins, Bengals, Ravens, Browns, Titans

Longest Eagles losing streaks: 

The Eagles have at least a three-game winning streak against nine teams. They only have one losing streak of at least three games, but that streak is against the Seahawks, who have beaten them in eight straight games. 

They only have current losing streaks against eight teams, three of whom they play this year — the Buccaneers, Raiders, and Chargers.

• 8 games: Seahawks

• 2 games: Buccaneers

• 1 game: Falcons, 49ers, Cardinals, Jets, Raiders, Chargers

Record since 2021 (Nick Sirianni era):

Nick Sirianni currently has a 55-23 record, playoffs included. He is undefeated against 17 teams, winless against just three.

• Rams: 4-0 (1.000)

• Packers: 3-0 (1.000)

• Vikings, Lions, Steelers, Jaguars: 2-0 (1.000)

• Bears, Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Bengals, Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Texans, Broncos: 1-0 (1.000)

• Commanders, Giants: 7-2 (0.778)

• Saints: 2-1 (0.667)

• Chiefs: 3-2 (0.600)

• Cowboys: 5-4 (0.556)

• Falcons, Cardinals, Jets: 1-1 (0.500)

• 49ers: 1-2 (0.333)

• Buccaneers: 1-4 (0.200)

• Seahawks, Raiders, Chargers: 0-1 (0.000)

All-time records vs. NFC East teams: 

The Eagles passed the Giants in their head-to-head record a few years ago, and haven't looked back. They're also nipping at Washington's heels. Still a ways to go to catch the Cowboys:

• Giants: 95-88-2 (0.519)

• Washington: 86-90-5 (0.489)

• Cowboys: 59-74 (0.444)

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

