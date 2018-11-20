More News:

November 20, 2018

White House Correspondents' dinner will not have a comedian host for first time since 2003

Michelle Wolf's set during the 2018 dinner led the association to rethink its formula

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
White House Politics
michelle wolf white house C-SPAN/YouTube

Michelle Wolf at the 2018 White House correspondents' dinner.

Michelle Wolf's comedic performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner may be the last of its kind, at least for the next couple of years.

For the last several decades, the annual event has selected a comedian to host the event and, in turn, roast the White House, the media, and the general year in politics.

Conan O'Brien, Jay Leno, Jon Stewart, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, Wanda Sykes, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, are among the event's past hosts. In 2003 when President George W. Bush was in the White House, musician Ray Charles hosted rather than a comedian, and the event took on a more subdued tone as the United States had recently invaded Iraq.

RELATED: John Oliver looks at America's potential for an authoritarian future in 'Last Week Tonight' season finale

The White House Correspondents' Association announced Monday that the next dinner will change the formula used in recent year. In 2019, a year after Wolf delivered a skewering and controversial takedown of the Trump Administration, the White House will instead welcome author and Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow as its speaker.

Chernow is perhaps best known for writing the 832-page biography of Alexander Hamilton that on which Lin-Manuel Miranda based "Hamilton: An American Musical."

The association has reportedly been debating whether to continue including a comedian as the dinner's host since Wolf's performance. According to CNN, the association felt the controversy surrounding her monologue overshadowed the dinner's First Amendment message. 

Of course, Wolf's monologue also lined up with the second year in a row President Donald Trump opted to skip the dinner, which has been typically attended by the sitting president. Olivier Knox, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, told CNN, "when the president comes, the program's center of gravity naturally tilts toward the president."

The announcement garnered some backlash on Twitter, including from Wolf, who called the move cowardly.








"The White House Correspondents' Association has asked me to make the case for the First Amendment and I am happy to oblige. Freedom of the press is always a timely subject and this seems like the perfect moment to go back to basics," Chernow said in a statement.

"My major worry these days is that we Americans will forget who we are as a people and historians should serve as our chief custodians in preserving that rich storehouse of memory. While I have never been mistaken for a stand-up comedian, I promise that my history lesson won't be dry."

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more White House Politics Philadelphia Media Press Hamilton Comedy

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Markelle Fultz will see shoulder specialist next week at behest of his agent
112018_Fultz_USAT

Natural Disasters

Map shows haze in Philly came from California wildfire smoke
Carroll - California wildfire smoke in Philly

Fitness

6ABC reporter shares details of harrowing condition caused by over-exercising
Carroll - 6abc Jeannette Reyes

Eagles

The Eagles' five biggest needs in the 2019 NFL Draft
111918FletcherCox

Lawsuits

Kate McClure releases secret recording, claims innocence in GoFundMe scam
GoFundMe scam

Holiday

Watch 'Elf' on the big screen to celebrate movie's 15th anniversary
"Elf" Christmas movie

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.