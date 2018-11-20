White House Correspondents' dinner will not have a comedian host for first time since 2003

Michelle Wolf's comedic performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner may be the last of its kind, at least for the next couple of years.

For the last several decades, the annual event has selected a comedian to host the event and, in turn, roast the White House, the media, and the general year in politics.

Conan O'Brien, Jay Leno, Jon Stewart, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, Wanda Sykes, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, are among the event's past hosts. In 2003 when President George W. Bush was in the White House, musician Ray Charles hosted rather than a comedian, and the event took on a more subdued tone as the United States had recently invaded Iraq.