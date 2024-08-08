Golf cart used to simulate drunk driving crashes at Wildwood police event, injuring five people

Five people were injured Tuesday night at the Wildwood Police Department's National Night Out event when a juvenile driving a golf cart programmed to simulate drunk driving lost control and crashed into bystanders, police said.

The annual event meant to build relationships between police and the community was held at Fox Park along Ocean Avenue across from the Wildwood Convention Center.

For the past 20 years, Wildwood police have used a low-speed golf cart that mimics impaired driving to teach people about the dangers of driving drunk, authorities said. The cart is meant to be contained in an enclosed area during demonstrations.

A juvenile was driving the golf cart accompanied by a police officer in the passenger seat when the vehicle "left the enclosed area and struck several people," police said. Four adults and one child were injured.

Medics with the Wildwood Fire Department took the injured people to Cape Regional Medical Center. Three of them were treated and released. Two remained at the hospital overnight, police said.

Wildwood police did not immediately provide additional information about the extent of the injuries or what led to the crash when contacted Thursday morning.

"National Night Out, is at its core, a night of building police and community partnership," the department wrote on Facebook. "We look forward to the event each year and many of our officers along with their families are in attendance. This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department, and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals."

Police are investigating the crash and said anyone with information can call the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office (609) 465-1135.