Missing swimmer in Wildwood presumed to have drowned

A swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon is presumed to have drowned, according to officials involved in the search operation. Three other people were rescued on Tuesday, but a fourth remained unaccounted for by the time the search was suspended last night.

The Wildwood Fire Department said the search effort is now a recovery. The identity of the missing swimmer has not been released.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the beach off East Andrews Avenue around 4 p.m. for a report of missing swimmers. The beach did not have a lifeguard on duty and typically is not fully staffed until later in June.

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said the swimmers had gone beyond a safe distance when they ended up in danger. One swimmer managed to reach the shore on his own before two others were rescued, one of them up to 200 yards from shore, Troiano III told 6ABC.

Boats from the U.S. Coast Guard, state police and private vessels were deployed in an effort to rescue the swimmer before the search was suspended.

The Wildwood Fire Department and Wildwood Police Department are expected to release more information soon.