Win a year of tickets to nearly every event at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena is giving one fan the chance to attend nearly every major event at the South Philadelphia venue in 2026.

The arena, home to the Flyers, 76ers, Wings and Villanova men’s basketball, has launched “The Big Ticket” Sweepstakes, with the winner receiving two tickets to almost every event on the calendar next year. The package includes entry to Flyers, Sixers and Wings home games; Villanova basketball; and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Rounds I and II.

Concerts are also part of the deal, with scheduled 2026 performances by Cardi B, Demi Lovato and TWICE, along with additional acts to be announced. The prize extends to family and entertainment shows such as Disney On Ice, the Harlem Globetrotters and upcoming WWE events. A season-long parking pass, valid for free parking at all events, rounds out the package.

The sweepstakes runs from Nov. 11 through Dec. 15. Fans can enter by visiting XMABigTicket.com and completing a brief entry form.

