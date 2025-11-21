More Events:

November 21, 2025

Winter on the Waterfront returns to the Independence Seaport Museum

Holiday crafts, Olympia tours and a cannoli flavor contest highlight the Dec. 6 event

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Independence Seaport Museum - Winter on Waterfront Provided Courtesy/Independence Seaport Museum

The Independence Seaport Museum will present Winter on the Waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The seasonal program, included with regular museum admission, takes place at 211 S. Columbus Blvd.

Throughout the day, visitors can take part in craft activities such as creating Seaport Snowflakes, tying knot-style ornaments and assembling gingerbread-style boats in the museum’s boat shop. The historic cruiser Olympia will also be open for self-guided holiday tours.

This year’s schedule also includes a Cannoli Flavor Contest in partnership with Holy Cannoli. Attendees will be able to sample proposed flavors and vote for the option that will be featured in January.

All activities are included with admission, giving visitors opportunities to explore the museum, participate in crafts and take part in the day’s seasonal offerings.

Winter on the Waterfront

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Included with museum admission

