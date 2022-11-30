More News:

November 30, 2022

Man charged after woman, 41, found dead with severed head at Northeast Philly home

Ahmad Shareef, 34, was arrested Tuesday afternoon nearby the property in Lawndale

Philadelphia police found a 41-year-old woman who had been decapitated on the floor of her home in Lawndale on Tuesday afternoon. Ahmad Shareef, 34, has been charged with murder and related offenses.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with killing and decapitating a woman whose body was found Tuesday afternoon at a home in the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

Philadelphia police responded to the 300 block of Magee Avenue around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Inside the home, officers found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive on the kitchen floor with her head severed, police said. The woman has not been identified. 

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office later confirmed that Ahmad Shareef had been taken into custody and charged with murder, abuse of corpse and related offenses.

Shareef is believed to have been the woman's partner and had a history of domestic disturbances involving several family members, 6ABC reported. Authorities took him into custody after he reportedly attempted to flee the area in a car.

One neighbor told FOX29 that children lived in the home, but police said none of the kids were present when officers arrived to investigate the scene.

"The adults in that house are completely unhinged," one neighbor said told the station. "It's a house of horrors, I feel bad for those children, it's devastating."

Police have not revealed a possible motive in the woman's death and an investigation remains ongoing.

