More News:

August 28, 2018

Woman struck by SEPTA subway at Erie Station on Broad Street Line

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations SEPTA
Icon_Breaking_News ./.

.

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a SEPTA subway Tuesday afternoon at the Broad Street Line's Erie Station.

Officials said the incident occurred around 3 p.m.

RELATED: Philadelphia man charged in sexual assault of Abington girl

The victim, identified only as a woman in her 50s, appears to have intentionally jumped in front of the northbound train, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

Northbound trains were operating on a delay of about 10 minutes temporarily bypassed Erie Station, but service has since been restored with some residual delays. 

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations SEPTA North Philly Philadelphia Broad Street Line

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Seven Eagles land on ESPN's NFLRank Top 100 players of 2018 list
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Odd News

Mysterious big cat caught on security camera in Clarks Summit, Pa.
Mountain Lion

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri has a new cookbook out today and it's all about pizza
032217_PizzeriaVetri4pie

Health News

Surprise! There are tiny tunnels running through your head
tiny_tunnels_human_brain

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.