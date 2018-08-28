Woman struck by SEPTA subway at Erie Station on Broad Street Line

August 28, 2018
Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a SEPTA subway Tuesday afternoon at the Broad Street Line's Erie Station.
Officials said the incident occurred around 3 p.m.
The victim, identified only as a woman in her 50s, appears to have intentionally jumped in front of the northbound train, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.
Northbound trains were operating on a delay of about 10 minutes temporarily bypassed Erie Station, but service has since been restored with some residual delays.
