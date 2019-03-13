More Events:

March 13, 2019

The Women's Film Festival is back for fifth year with exciting lineup

'This Changes Everything' starring a whole lot of famous actresses will be screened opening night

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The fifth Women’s Film Festival will open with a screening of "This Changes Everything."

The Women’s Film Festival, an annual event during Women’s History Month that showcases work made by and/or about women, begins Thursday.

Opening night, the 2018 film "This Changes Everything" will be screened. It takes an investigative look at gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring big names like Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon, Taraji P. Henson, Natalie Portman and Shonda Rhimes.

Other notable films include the centerpiece selection, "Olympia," about a 30-year-old women struggling with adulthood, and the closing night pick, "Tell It To the Bees," about the relationship between a doctor and her young patient's mother.

During the 10-day festival, which ends Saturday, March 23, there are also a wide selection of documentaries and short films. 

The festival highlights "Hello Girls: The 100-Year Old Story of America's First Female Soldiers," "Because of the War" and The Lighter Side shorts program as some of the standouts. Browse the full selection here.

All-access passes are available for $100 ($60 for students). Individual admission is $10 ($8 for students). The films will be show at various venues in Philadelphia, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art's Perelman Building and World Cafe Live.

The Women's Film Festival

Thursday, March 14, through Saturday, March 23
$60-$100 for all-access
$8-$10 for individual tickets
Multiple venues in Philadelphia, PA

Sinead Cummings
