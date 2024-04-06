More Health:

April 06, 2024

Abnormal work hours can lead to long-term health consequences, study says

Research shows that a "volatile" schedule with hours in the afternoon and late evening might have an impact on physical and mental well-being.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Work-Life Balance
Work hours health risks long term Antoni Shkraba/Pexels

Irregular work hours can lead to increased exhaustion, fatigue and lower sleep quality. Researchers found that women and people of color can be disproportionately affected.

Working outside a typical 9-to-5 schedule can lead to long-term health risks such as poor sleep and increased exhaustion, according to research.

A study by New York University professor Wen-Jui Han examined the physical and mental effects of a "volatile" work schedule by examining data collected over 30 years from more than 7,300 people. The study observed that individuals with later work hours may have lower sleep quality, leading to poor health and depressive symptoms.

The data comes from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth-1979 (NLSY79), a project that follows the lives of American youths born between 1957 and 1964, and the study looked at individuals starting at the age of 22 and how their work schedules affected their health by age 50.

NLSY79 defined a "standard" work schedule as beginning as early as 6 a.m. and ending by 6 p.m. An "evening" schedule begins at 2 p.m. or later and ends by midnight. "Nights" are defined as 9 p.m. at the earliest and 8 a.m. at the latest, while the survey also included "variable" hours for split or irregular shifts and "not working" for participants without work.

Sleep deprivation that comes from non-standard work schedules disrupts circadian rhythm and can result in health issues that researchers have labeled as "Shift Work Sleep Disorder (SWSD)."

According to Han's study, people who started working standard work schedules in their 20s but transitioned to variable hours in their 30s experienced significantly fewer hours of sleep per day compared to those with stable schedules. 

The stress that comes from unusual work schedules can lead to increased anxiety and depression and a high risk of hypertension, obesity and stroke. Results also showed that those with abnormal schedules are even more likely to have poorer health than those who aren't working.

"This has repercussions," Han said to the Daily Mail. "People with work patterns involving any degree of volatility and variability were more likely to have fewer hours of sleep per day, lower sleep quality, lower physical and mental functions, and a higher likelihood of reporting poor health and depressive symptoms at age 50 than those with stable work schedules."

Furthermore, the study showed disparities in results depending on demographics and background. The study showed that women are more likely to experience sleep disorders than men, and a "higher share" of African Americans with non-standard work schedules has led to less sleep within that population.

As workplaces change and evolve over the years, and with certain jobs requiring different hours compared to "standard" office jobs, the study hopes to put into light the adverse effects that such schedules can have on long-term health for adults.

"This study’s findings highlight the dual challenges facing workers in vulnerable social positions who have jobs requiring nonstandard work schedules, both of which limit their access to resources that would allow them to achieve decent sleep health and physical and mental health outcomes," the study concludes.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Work-Life Balance Philadelphia Sleep Wellness Research Schedules Depression Work

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Medicine Cabinet Bottles

A parent’s guide to poison prevention at home
Purchased - Pop it toy

From fidgeting to focus: Sensory toys help kids and adults

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Live broadcasts, home videos capture earthquake confusion
040524 Earthquake damage.jpg

Travel

Take a road trip to Harford County, MD
Limited - Visit Harford - Bayou Motel

Men's Health

Running won't help when you're mad, but it offers many psychological benefits
Running Anger Management

Food & Drink

Brunch spot Almost Home General opens in Old City
Almost Home General

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Festivals

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival moving race to Frankford Avenue
Kensington Derby

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved