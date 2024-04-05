Running won't help when you're mad, but it offers many psychological benefits

Researchers at Ohio State University examining the most effective way to reduce anger discovered something of interest to those who maintain a healthy lifestyle – particularly joggers and runners.

Their meta-analysis of 154 studies, published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, compared the effectiveness of venting anger through physical arousal – like hitting a bag, jogging, cycling and swimming – to arousal-decreasing activities like deep breathing, mindfulness, meditation and yoga.

The scientists found that the best way to reduce anger is lowering psychological arousal, or "turning down the heat." Of interest to joggers and runners is their discovery that increasing arousal not only had no effect on anger, but jogging made it worse! The scientists attributed their results to jogging's "repetitive movements, which can be monotonous and lead to boredom or frustration."

The results debunk the longstanding psychoanalytic theory of catharsis, which promotes the release of anger through physical means. Researchers differentiated jogging from ball sports, which they placed in the arousal-decreasing category because playing them can boot positive emotions and neutralize negative feelings.

"To reduce anger, it is better to engage in activities that decrease arousal levels," said Brad Bushman, one of the lead researchers. "Despite what popular wisdom may suggest, even going for a run is not an effective strategy because it increases arousal levels and ends up being counterproductive. Physical activities that increase arousal may be good for your heart, they're not the best way to reduce anger."

Though this study sheds light on anger management and the merits of running as an antidote for anger, it begs for a broader discussion, and a look at the larger context of the health benefits associated with running.

Psychological benefits of running

The boredom and frustration that comes with jogging may not help people calm down, but there are scientists who believe that running offers other psychological benefits.

Dr. David Linden, a professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine offered another perspective in an article published by the university. He noted the release of hormones called endorphins is unlikely to contribute to "any mood change at all." But he said running can reduce anxiety and help people feel calm due to endocannabinoid increases in the bloodstream.

Linden said "exercise has a dramatic antidepressive effect, it blunts the brain's response to physical and emotional stress." He further pointed to other mental health benefits of regular exercisers including improved working memory, and focus, better task-switching ability and elevated mood.

According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, studies suggest that running can improve mood and mental health. A Journal report concludes that "running has important positive implications for mental health, particularly depression and anxiety disorders."

The Mayo Clinic says aerobic exercise can improve mental well-being, self-esteem and even sleep. Experts there also cite the ability to help people better cope with depression, reduce anxiety-produced tension, and help people relax. In a separate report, the Mayo Clinic says "physical activity stimulates many brain chemicals that may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed and less anxious."

All cause benefits

While the focus here is the Ohio State study on anger management and the larger context of mental health-related impacts of running, I think it is important to mention the physical benefits of running.

Harvard Medical School researchers captured them succinctly in a 2017 report, concluding that running any amount increases people's lives by about three years. Studies have found that running is linked to a 45% reduced risk of death from heart attacks and strokes, and a 30% reduced risk of death from any cause.

I think that says it all.

What my experience has been

I've been running regularly for more than 40 years, both outside and on the treadmill. No question that you need to make a conscious effort to maximize the experience. Whether it's the setting, finding motivation or a conscious effort to use the time to contemplate the day ahead, there are ways to prevent boredom or monotony and maximize the experience. For example, experts have documented how music can motivate workouts and convey mental health benefits. Similarly, getting outdoors and exercising in a natural setting has added benefits and can make your run much more palatable.

When I'm on the treadmill, I've got my headphones on and my eyes can scan any number of television screens. Outside, I'm typically running along a body of water with a great view, again with headphones in place and my favorite music or the news giving me a motivating experience that sustains my commitment to physical activity.

Contrary to the Ohio State findings, when I'm stressed, I absolutely find running cathartic. It helps me clear my head and brings down my anxiety. Readers of my column know that I believe in the science, it's my North Star. As a men's health advocate maybe I'm just an outlier, a fitness geek that can't find much bad about physical activity. Whatever the case, if jogging and running is not the cure for anger, so be it, there are many other benefits worth considering.

Bottom line, the science shows that jogging and running have massive benefits. If reducing anger is not one of them, and promoting anger is a possibility, then arousal-decreasing activities are a great alternative to get you moving and keep you active. That's what's most important.

I like to run. It makes me feel good, and I feel like it reduces my chances of getting angry in the first place. Whatever combination of activities helps you maintain a healthy lifestyle is what you should pursue. One way or another, stay active.