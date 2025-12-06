Brazil, France among teams playing World Cup matches in Philadelphia

The 2026 World Cup Draw gave the Philly area only partial information on Friday. It is known which pools the 48 competing teams will be a part of, including the United States (Pool D). The full details for the six matches to be held at Lincoln Financial Field — to officially be called Philadelphia Stadium during the event — were unveiled a day later, on Saturday.

We'll have more analysis to come in the months leading up to the biggest soccer games ever played in the city. And there will also be more information gleaned soon about blocks of tickets still left to be released in the coming weeks.

But for now, here's a look at the six matches that will see hoards of international (and more than a few local) fans flocking to the City of Brotherly Love:

Sunday, June 14

Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast, 7 pm

Friday, June 19

Brazil vs. Haiti, 9 pm

Monday, June 22

France vs. Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname, 5 pm

Thursday, June 25

Ivory Coast vs. Curacao, 4 pm

Saturday, June 27

Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 (knockout round)

TBD, 5 p.m.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports