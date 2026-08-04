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August 04, 2026

Registration now open for the YMCA's Gobble Wobble 5K

The annual Thanksgiving Day run and walk returns to Abington, Haverford, Philadelphia and Royersford, with proceeds supporting the Greater Philadelphia YMCA.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Running YMCA
Philly Gobble Wobble 2026 Provided Courtesy/Greater Philadelphia YMCA

Thousands of runners and walkers participate in the Greater Philadelphia YMCA's annual Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving Day.

Registration is now open for the Greater Philadelphia YMCA's Gobble Wobble 5K, a Thanksgiving Day tradition that brings runners and walkers of all ages together while raising money for YMCA programs across the region. The annual event takes place in Abington, Haverford, the Navy Yard in Philadelphia and Royersford.

The Gobble Wobble began in Abington more than 20 years ago and has since expanded to four communities. Nearly 6,000 people participated in 2025, making it one of the region's largest Thanksgiving Day races. The family-friendly event welcomes everyone from first-time walkers to experienced runners looking to start the holiday with some exercise before gathering around the dinner table.

Summer Sale registration is available through Sept. 7, with fees starting at $30 for adults (ages 13 and older), $27 per person for groups of four or more, $20 for children ages 12 and younger, or $17 per child when registering as part of a group. Registration includes chip timing, race bibs and refreshments. Participants who register by Aug. 12 will also receive a free pair of custom Gobble Wobble socks.

YMCA Gobble Wobble 5K Run & Walk

Thursday, November 26, 2026 | 8:30 a.m.

Locations:
Abington YMCA
Haverford YMCA
Navy Yard, Philadelphia
Royersford YMCA

Admission:
Summer Sale pricing (through Sept. 7):
Adults (13+): $30
Groups (4+): $27 per person
Children (12 and under): $20
Children (12 and under) in a group (4+): $17 per child

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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