Chester County YMCAs will open their doors for free with swimming, fitness, crafts and family activities

Families across Chester County can spend part of Saturday trying out their local YMCA without paying for admission or committing to a membership.

YMCA of Greater Brandywine will hold free open houses Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at multiple locations across the county, giving visitors a chance to tour the facilities, meet staff and sample activities for kids, teens, adults and older adults.

What’s available depends on the branch, which is part of the appeal. Across the open house, visitors can expect fitness, aquatics and family activities, while individual locations are adding their own programs and demonstrations.

At the West Chester Area YMCA, the lineup includes tie-dye, s’mores, fitness challenges, swim demonstrations and water safety activities, along with opportunities to meet personal trainers and learn about teen and leadership opportunities, adaptive programming and ForeverWell programs for older adults.

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Other branches are putting their own spin on the day. The Coatesville YMCA is planning free books, friendship bracelet making, face painting, dance and sports demonstrations and aquatics activities, while the Lionville Community YMCA will offer sensory activities, crafts, family games, pottery and tumbling demonstrations.

The YMCA Pickleball Center at Downingtown is also participating, giving newcomers a chance to watch staff demonstrations, learn the basics and try the sport.

Raffles and prizes will be available throughout the open house, and visitors can earn entries by participating in select activities. Current members who bring a nonmember guest, along with people who join during the event, can receive additional entries.

YMCA of Greater Brandywine is also waiving its join fee through Sept. 28, which the organization says is a savings of $125.

Participating locations include the Coatesville YMCA, Jennersville YMCA, Kennett Area YMCA, Lionville Community YMCA, Oscar Lasko YMCA & Childcare Center, Upper Main Line YMCA, West Chester Area YMCA and YMCA Pickleball Center at Downingtown.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Participating YMCA of Greater Brandywine locations across Chester County

Activities: Tours, family activities, fitness demonstrations, aquatics programming, games and branch-specific activities

Membership offer: Join fee waived through Sept. 28

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.