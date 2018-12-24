Mall hours: You still have time to shop for Christmas

Suddenly realized it's Christmas Eve and you don't have all the gifts you need?

You can always go the gift card route, but that just screams last minute.

When a box wrapped in brightly colored paper and tied with a bow so the only solution, here's a list of the malls still open this Christmas Eve.

Good luck and even if you don't make it, you can always give someone a handmade Gritty ornament for the holidays.

These malls are open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve

King of Prussia, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA

Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ

Oxford Valley, 2000 Lincoln Highway, near Woodbourne, PA

Philadelphia Mills, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Premium Outlets, 18 W. Lightcap Road, Pottstown, PA



