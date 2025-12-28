10 stats that defined 2025 Philly sports

The 2025 year was an up and down one for Philly sports. It was great for the Super Bowl champion Eagles, who are aiming for a repeat; pretty good (albeit lacking) for the National League East champion Phillies, and downright lousy at the start of the year for the Sixers and Flyers, only to see encouraging rebounds toward the end.

For better or worse, here are 10 statistics that best came to define the state of Philly sports in 2025:

+12: Eagles' turnover ratio in 2024 postseason

It started with four takeaways (three interceptions, one fumble recovery) against the Packers in an NFC Wild Card game and finished in the Super Bowl, where the Birds added three more – with just one giveaway – in their 40-22 dismantling of the Chiefs in New Orleans.

In total, the Eagles secured 13 takeaways while giving up the ball just once in four games. No other NFL playoff team came even close, as the Bills placed second with a +4 playoff ratio. The most memorable turnover was, of course, Cooper DeJean's pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX on a day that was special for several reasons:

3: Where the Sixers picked in the NBA Draft

Three is magic number, right? It was for the local pro basketball team. An absolute nightmare of a 2024-2025 for the Sixers left one positive – the 24-68 record they produced put them in the NBA Draft lottery, which then earned them the No. 3 overall pick when the ping pong balls bounced their way.

Not only did that enable them to keep the pick – it would've gone to Oklahoma City had the Sixers selected outside the top six – but it also positioned them to draft Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, an electrifying baller with athleticism oozing from every pore of his body, someone who is putting the NBA on notice with each game.



The Sixers had finished last season with the NBA’s fifth-worst record, so getting a pick they'd keep was hardly a sure thing, let alone getting the third overall. pick. Now, the Sixers have someone who can pair with superstar Tyrese Maxey to comprise the nucleus of a younger, more exciting team as the franchise transitions away from the Joel Embiid era.

108.6: Jalen Hurts' 2024 playoff passer rating

Jalen Hurts’ 108.6 passer rating in the postseason was nearly 5 points higher than his season average (103.7) and way higher than his career 94.7 average. When the playoffs started, an Eagles passing game that was just OK during the regular season kicked up a notch, with Hurts completing 71.4 percent of his passes and throwing five total touchdowns to one interception.

The biggest pass was the 46-yarder to DeVonta Smith against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but maybe the most impressive throw of the postseason was Hurts’ perfectly placed 31-yard strike to A.J. Brown down the left sideline on 4th-and-5 of the NFC Championship game, setting up the 1-yard Hurts TD run that put the Eagles up 20-12 in what would become a 55-23 rout.

0: Games featuring Philly men's college hoops teams in the Big Dance

It was not, once again, a great year for the local college basketball scene. Only four of Philadelphia’s six Big 5 men's basketball teams even finished above .500. The six teams combined for a 100-96 record (.510), and none qualified for the NCAA Tournament – marking the third straight college basketball season that a Philly team was absent from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Here's how the Big 5 fared:

Team Overall Record/Conference Record Villanova 21-15/11-5 Temple 17-15/9-9 Penn 8-19/4-10 St. Joe's 22-13/11-7 LaSalle 14-19/5-13 Drexel 18-15/9-9





Three straight NCAA Tournaments without a Philly team really reflects a sad state for local college hoops. From 1978 to 2022, per CBS, at least one Big 5 school participated in March Madness. Will 2025-26 break the streak?

Feels like it’s been forever since this happened:

:

1,618 feet: Combined distance of Kyle Schwarber's four homers on Aug. 28

Kyle Schwarber on Aug. 28 became the fourth Phillie and just 21st Major Leaguer to club four homers in a single game, including some tape-measure blasts that, when totaled, reached a combined 1,618 feet.

Schwarber belted homers of 450, 407, 383 and 378 feet in a nine-RBI game against the NL East rival Braves in a 19-4 rout at Citizens Bank Park, a magical night in South Philly against the perfect opponent to humiliate.

Schwarber’s total HR distance is twice as tall as the Golden Gate Bridge, about three times as tall as the Washington Monument and more than four times the length of a football field.

Schwarber, who recently signed a five-year extension worth $150 million, finished the season with a personal-best and NL-leading 56 homers – second only to Ryan Howard in Phillies single-season history – and an MLB-best 132 RBIs as the Phils’ everyday designated hitter.

.702 — Nick Sirianni’s career win percentage

We're truly living in a golden age of Eagles football, and it's hard to believe that Andy Reid’s career .583 win percentage as Eagles head coach isn’t even close to Nick Sirianni’s .702 win rate, the highest by far of any Eagles coach who has coached at least 80 games.

As of Sunday's ugly but significant 13-12 over the Bills, Sirianni won his 60th regular-season game and 65th overall game. Per Elias Sports, he tied Don Shula (65, 1970-74 Dolphins) for the third-most total wins by a head coach during their first five seasons with a team, behind only George Seifert (68, 1989-93 49ers) and Tony Dungy (67, 2002-06 Colts).

In 2025 alone – last year's playoff games plus this year's regular-season record – is 15-5, a win clip of 75 percent. You can argue how it looks at times, but not with the results.

Sirianni also surpassed Greasy Neale (64, 1941-50) for the second-most wins by an Eagles head coach in franchise history (including playoffs), trailing only Reid (140, 1999-2012).

.909: Flyers goalie Dan Vladar’s save percentage

Flyers newcomer Dan Vladar is one of many offseason gambles by GM Danny Brière that has already paid off, as Vladar’s .909 save percentage is the 11th-best among NHL goalies with at least 20 starts.

Vladar has already started the third-most games of his career and his .909 save percentage is better than his career .897 average. Thanks to Vladar’s stellar goaltending, the Flyers are 19-11-7, third in the Metropolitan and staring down their first trip to the playoffs since the 2019-20 season.

He and another newcomer, Trevor Zegras, have validated Brière's more aggressive offseason approach. And stops like these are becoming more frequent:

66: Total points by the Union to win the Supporters' Shield

The Union, under a new head coach, had a bounce-back 2025 season. A defensive-oriented team, the Union tied for Major League Soccer’s most overall wins and totaled the league’s most overall points to win the Supporters’ Shield for the second time in franchise history.

The Union made it to the Eastern Conference semis, where they lost to New York City FC. But they otherwise had another very strong season and appear headed in the right direction again after a tough 2024 campaign that led to a coaching change.

.212/.299/.657: Phillies' slash line vs. Dodgers in NLDS

This was supposed to be the year the Phillies were different in the playoffs. Trea Turner led the majors in hits and raised his on-base percentage nearly 20 points. Kyle Schwarber finished with his lowest strikeout percentage as a Phillie. Platoons at second base and left field gave manager Rob Thomson more favorable hitting matchups against left-handed pitchers.

It was supposed to be different – until it wasn’t.

The Phillies played the Dodgers in the NLDS and looked like the same old Phillies, slashing .212/.299/.657 — not as bad as 2024’s .186/.295/.302 against the Mets in the NLDS, but still, not good enough to beat the juggernaut Dodgers. And because they couldn't generate enough contact, their season came down to this unfortunate moment for the bullpen:

With the status of free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto still in doubt, the Phillies could have a different lineup look next season depending on how the rest of the offseason goes.

1,639: Saquon Barkley's total rushing yards in the 2025 calendar year

After years and years of Eagles fans pleading for their team to run the damn ball, they finally did – and continue to do so.

Saquon Barkley, the Penn State legend who had some great seasons toiling with the lowly Giants earlier in his career, has become the bell cow for the Eagles' ground game that the fans have always craved.

He capped his amazing 2024 season that led him to winning the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year by rushing for 499 yards and five touchdowns in the team's four playoff games and Super Bowl run at the start of the year. Despite some major blocking issues this season, he's churned out 1,140 more yards and seven touchdowns this season.

In total, Barkley has rushed for 1,639 yards and 12 TDs in the 20 games he's played in the calendar 2025 year. There haven't been any reverse hurdles, but there have been plenty of tough, workmanlike grinding carries from the player who was voted No. 1 overall by his peers.

Maybe in the postseason we'll see that explosive magic again, like this from last year's NFC Championship:



SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports