12 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 6 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have made four selections in the 2026 NFL draft, landing USC WR Makai Lemon in Round 1, Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers in Round 2, Miami OT Markel Bell in Round 3, and North Dakota State QB Cole Payton in Round 5. Here are 12 players who make sense for the Birds in Round 5, where they hold the 197th overall pick.

• Brian Parker, OL, Duke: Parker played LT and RT (mostly RT) at Duke, but he was a center in high school and projects to the interior at the pro level. The Eagles love them some versatile Day 3 offensive linemen.

• Harold Perkins, LB/EDGE, LSU: Perkins is a linebacker / edge defender tweener in the same mold as Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. He had had a monster season as a freshman in 2022, when he had 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2023, he had 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2024, he suffered an ACL tear and only played in four games. In 2025, he had four sacks and three INTs. Perkins is a versatile defender who can drop into coverage and rush the passer from all sorts of alignments. The Eagles don't really need another off-ball linebacker / edge defender hybrid, but they do seem to have developed "a type," and Perkins fits that mold.

• Anez Cooper, OG, Miami: Cooper was Canes' starting RG, and he is a massive human at 6'6, 342. He also has decent athleticism for a man his size, and if he gets a chance to bury a defender in the run game, he's got some nasty in him.

• Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma: Spears-Jennings was considered a late-round prospect, but his stock is up after running a blistering 4.32 40 at 6'2, 205 pounds. Spears-Jennings has some blitzing ability, and he has a knack for punching the ball out, as he had 4 forced fumbles in 2024. The knocks on Spears-Jennings are that he struggles in man coverage and lacks awareness as a deep safety. So, you know, those are significant issues.

• Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC: Fitzgerald had 5 INTs in 2025, and 10 INTs for his career. He's instinctive against the pass and the run.

• Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma: Burks ran 4.30 40, and he is a hell of an athlete otherwise. Unfortunately, Burks didn't have great production in college. His most productive season was with Purdue in 2023, when he had 47 catches for 629 yards and 7 TDs. But Round 5 is typically right around where the Eagles like to take small, fast, unproductive receivers. (See: Quez Watkins, John Hightower, Shelton Gibson, Ainias Smith, etc.)

• Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy: Navy upset then-18th-ranked Army in 2024, with one of the biggest plays of the game being made by Robinson, the nose tackle, on a long run on a fake punt, lol. In 2025, Robinson has 64 tackles and 6.5 sacks while mostly playing NT. Robinson will be an undersized iDL in the pros, at 5'11, 293. He certainly won't play nose tackle at under 300 pounds. But he could find a role with someone in the NFL somewhere on the interior of the D-line.

• Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan: Tucker was an unknown player before the season began, having played at Houston for three seasons, and only having 10 tackles in limited playing time. He transferred to Western Michigan in 2025, and had a monster season, racking up 55 tackles (21 for loss), an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in 13 games.

• Toriano Pride, Jr., CB, Missouri: The Eagles prioritize cornerbacks with elite speed, and Pride ran a 4.32 40, best among corners at the Combine.

• Micah Morris, OG, Georgia: Morris is unpolished, but he is big and athletically gifted. Morris would've been an easy sell as a "Jeff Stoutland redshirt project," but obviously Stoutland is no longer with the team. That said, I don't think the Eagles will stop taking swings on offensive linemen with appealing traits who they can develop over time.

• Isaiah World, OT, Oregon: World possesses quick feet, and has some moments as a finisher. He has played RT and LT in college, which makes him a swing tackle prospect.

• Uar Bernard, ??, Nigeria: Bernard, from a small village in Nigeria, recently worked out at the HBCU showcase. Here's what The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported about him: "Bernard measured in earlier this week at the NFL’s HBCU showcase at 6-4 1/2, 306 pounds with 11-inch hands and almost 36-inch arms. Other people who have spent their lifetimes in football say Bernard looks like a Marvel creation. Bernard’s body fat: 6 percent. He vertical-jumped 39 inches and broad-jumped 10-10, which was 14 inches more than any other defensive tackle did at this year’s combine. His 40-yard dash: 4.63." The Eagles took a flier on a freak athlete from Australia who had never played American football, and that worked out. As for what position Bernard will play, he worked out with defensive tackles. But, if he truly has 11" hands and 36" arms, offensive tackle wouldn't be out the question either, even if he's under 6'5.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader