2019 Mummers Parade rings in new year in Philly

It's New Year's Day in Philadelphia and that means it's time for the 2019 Mummers Parade.

The mummers began strutting down South Broad Street a few hours ago. If you weren't able to make it street-side Tuesday morning and afternoon, here are some images from Bastiaan Slabbers and Brian Hickey showing the pageantry.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th annual Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /2019, Bastiaan Slabbers New Sound Brass band teams up with the Cara Liom New Years Brigade for the mummers strut on South Broad Street in Philadelphia during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Spectators on the bleachers near Philadelphia City Hall watch a performance during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice A spectator on the bleachers near Philadelphia City Hall watches the a performance during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Members of Golden Sunrise ring in the new year with a toast toasts as they prepares to participate in 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Members of Golden Sunrise ring in the new year with a toast toasts as they prepares to participate in 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice At the start of the route near Philadelphia City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice Helpers make last minute adjustments to a member of the Golden Sunrise New Years Brigade, ahead of the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice Spectators on the bleachers near Philadelphia City Hall watch the the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice A young spectator looks on as the mummers prepare to strut on South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice A mummer wearing golden slippers steps in a puddle during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice At the start of the route near Philadelphia City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th annual Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice An inflatable football drifted from the crowd into the Jesters N.Y.B. performance for which the song 'Devil with the Blue Dress On' played as a Mummer dressed as a devil in a blue dress frolicked in the street.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Donald Trump was recurring theme during the 2019 Mummers Parade, including the Finnegan New Year's Brigade Comic Club's performance.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Elvis and Kim Jong-un were part of the Jesters N.Y.B. New Year's Day performance.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Near the front of the Pineland Mummers truck, a pair of 'Lego' strutters deemed themselves the 'best couple' at Mar A Lego (get it?).

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice The 'Lego' Mummers wore Donald and Melania Trump masks as they prepared for their moment in front of the judge's booth near City Hall.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Well that doesn't sound like all that fun of a place, Pretenders N.Y.A.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Just off the parade route, a 'Blue Lives Matter' flag is tied to the Frank Rizzo statue outside the Municipal Services Building.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice A young Mummers Parade attendee tries to figure out his new Froggy Carr umbrella as a member of the wench brigade poses for a photo with him near the Kimmel Center.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice A member of the Aqua String Band greets a young fan near Broad and Walnut streets during a brief break in the parade on New Year's Day 2019.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice A member of the Greater Overbrook String Band strolls down Broad Street, which was packed on both sides on an unseasonably warm New Year's Day.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Mummers ring in the new year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Medics take care of an unidentified person in Mummer's attire during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice An unidentified member of the Froggy Carr club rests onboard a double-decker bus while the other members of his group strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Man wearing a mummers costume is seen making an unsanctioned stop along the route of the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice Newly engaged couple Doug Warren and Kayla Haughey ride atop a double-decker bus trailing the Froggy Carr brigade during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Chris Moscatelli, Jr., of South Philadelphia and member of the Golden Slippers club, entertains the crowd as mummers strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Peyton Simms and owner Tom Pollutri, of Wilmington, Del., roll down South Broad Street in a replica of the Batmobile from the 1966 TV series during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice Beads are thrown in the crowd alongside the route as mummers strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Members of the Froggy Carr New Years Association strut down South Broad Street during the 119th annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.