More Culture:

January 01, 2019

2019 Mummers Parade rings in new year in Philly

Check out photos of some of the earlier clubs to strut down South Broad Street on Tuesday morning

By PhillyVoice Staff
Mummers Parade Photos
2019 Mummers Parade Jozefowski Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Stanley Jozefowski, 16 months old, watches an early performance from the comfort of a cart as he and three generations of the Jozefowski family participate with the Golden Sunrise New Years Brigade in the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

It's New Year's Day in Philadelphia and that means it's time for the 2019 Mummers Parade.

The mummers began strutting down South Broad Street a few hours ago. If you weren't able to make it street-side Tuesday morning and afternoon, here are some images from Bastiaan Slabbers and Brian Hickey showing the pageantry.

MORE MUMMERS: WATCH: Riverfront Mummers N.Y.B. bring Eagles fever back to Broad Street

2019 Mummers Parade philly city hallBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th annual Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers ParadeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade Cara LiomBastiaan Slabbers /2019, Bastiaan Slabbers

New Sound Brass band teams up with the Cara Liom New Years Brigade for the mummers strut on South Broad Street in Philadelphia during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade city hall 2Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers ParadeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Spectators on the bleachers near Philadelphia City Hall watch a performance during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade spectatorBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

A spectator on the bleachers near Philadelphia City Hall watches the a performance during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade Golden Sunrise Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Members of Golden Sunrise ring in the new year with a toast toasts as they prepares to participate in 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade Golden Sunrise 2Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Members of Golden Sunrise ring in the new year with a toast toasts as they prepares to participate in 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade city hallBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

At the start of the route near Philadelphia City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade Golden Sunrise 3Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

Helpers make last minute adjustments to a member of the Golden Sunrise New Years Brigade, ahead of the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade spectator 2Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

Spectators on the bleachers near Philadelphia City Hall watch the the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade south broadBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

A young spectator looks on as the mummers prepare to strut on South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade city hall 4Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

At the start of the route near City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade puddleBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

A mummer wearing golden slippers steps in a puddle during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade south broad 2Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

At the start of the route near Philadelphia City Hall, mummers prepare to strut down South Broad Street during the 119th annual Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

An inflatable football drifted from the crowd into the Jesters N.Y.B. performance for which the song 'Devil with the Blue Dress On' played as a Mummer dressed as a devil in a blue dress frolicked in the street.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Donald Trump was recurring theme during the 2019 Mummers Parade, including the Finnegan New Year's Brigade Comic Club's performance.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Elvis and Kim Jong-un were part of the Jesters N.Y.B. New Year's Day performance.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Near the front of the Pineland Mummers truck, a pair of 'Lego' strutters deemed themselves the 'best couple' at Mar A Lego (get it?).


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

The 'Lego' Mummers wore Donald and Melania Trump masks as they prepared for their moment in front of the judge's booth near City Hall.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Well that doesn't sound like all that fun of a place, Pretenders N.Y.A.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Just off the parade route, a 'Blue Lives Matter' flag is tied to the Frank Rizzo statue outside the Municipal Services Building.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

A young Mummers Parade attendee tries to figure out his new Froggy Carr umbrella as a member of the wench brigade poses for a photo with him near the Kimmel Center.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

A member of the Aqua String Band greets a young fan near Broad and Walnut streets during a brief break in the parade on New Year's Day 2019.


2019 Mummers ParadeBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

A member of the Greater Overbrook String Band strolls down Broad Street, which was packed on both sides on an unseasonably warm New Year's Day.

2019 Mummers ParadeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Mummers ring in the new year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade medicBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Medics take care of an unidentified person in Mummer's attire during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers ParadeBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

An unidentified member of the Froggy Carr club rests onboard a double-decker bus while the other members of his group strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade 2Bastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers ParadeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Man wearing a mummers costume is seen making an unsanctioned stop along the route of the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade engagedBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

Newly engaged couple Doug Warren and Kayla Haughey ride atop a double-decker bus trailing the Froggy Carr brigade during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade Golden SlippersBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Chris Moscatelli, Jr., of South Philadelphia and member of the Golden Slippers club, entertains the crowd as mummers strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade glassesBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers ParadeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Peyton Simms and owner Tom Pollutri, of Wilmington, Del., roll down South Broad Street in a replica of the Batmobile from the 1966 TV series during the 119th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade beadsBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

Beads are thrown in the crowd alongside the route as mummers strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade eaglesBastiaan Slabbers /for PhillyVoice

Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade south broad 6Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Mummers ring in the New Year with a strut down South Broad Street during the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade Froggy Carr Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Members of the Froggy Carr New Years Association strut down South Broad Street during the 119th annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday Jan.1, 2019.

2019 Mummers Parade tattooBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

The words South Philly are tattooed on the shins of mummer participating in the 119th Mummers Parade on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019.


PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Mummers Parade Photos Center City Philadelphia Mummers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 numbers that explain the Eagles 2019 season (and unconventional success)
146_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Philadelphia appoints Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw to lead department
Danielle Outlaw Police

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

NHL

The Flyers' defense has been reborn, and so has assistant coach Mike Yeo
18_Mike_Yeo_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Music

Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites
Bruce Springsteen

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved