2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

On Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles added a pair of Dawgs who are now Eagles, as DT Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith were selected at ninth and 30th overall, respectively. On Day 2, Howie Roseman and the gang picked an offensive lineman in Alabama's Tyler Steen and a safety in Illinois' Sydney Brown.

Looking ahead, the Eagles are scheduled to make four picks on Day 3.



What will the Birds add to close out this draft? Running back? Wide receiver? Linebacker? Maybe a punter? 😃



Here's a place for you to discuss the Day 3 action as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2023 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:



• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs



• Eagles draft board



• 20 players who make sense for the Eagles on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

