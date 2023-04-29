More Sports:

April 29, 2023

2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042923NFLDraft Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Here's a generic picture of the NFL Draft logo for your enjoyment.

On Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles added a pair of Dawgs who are now Eagles, as DT Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith were selected at ninth and 30th overall, respectively. On Day 2, Howie Roseman and the gang picked an offensive lineman in Alabama's Tyler Steen and a safety in Illinois' Sydney Brown.

Looking ahead, the Eagles are scheduled to make four picks on Day 3.

Round Overall How acquired Pick 
 9 From Saints Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia 
 30 Eagles' own pick Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia 
 65 From Texans Tyler Steen, OG, Alabama 
 66 From CardinalsSydney Brown, S, Illinois 
 188 From Texans  
 219 From Vikings (via Texans)  
 230 From Texans  
 248 Eagles' own pick  


What will the Birds add to close out this draft? Running back? Wide receiver? Linebacker? Maybe a punter? 😃

Here's a place for you to discuss the Day 3 action as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2023 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:

• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs

• Eagles draft board

• 20 players who make sense for the Eagles on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly will increase policing of bike lanes in effort to improve traffic safety
PPA Bike Lanes

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Women's Health

People at high risk of breast cancer will have all screening costs, genetic testing covered by insurance in Pennsylvania
Breast Cancer Screening Bill

Eagles

Eagles select Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith with 30th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft
042723NolanSmith2

Entertainment

Want to see Taylor Swift in Philly? Capital One is giving away tickets to all three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field
taylor swift capital one

Fitness

2023 Broad Street Run: Course details, road closures, SEPTA detours and everything else you need to know
Broad Street Run 2023 Details

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved