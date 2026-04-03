Check out these 14 exhibits at Philly museums that honor America's 250th birthday

Philadelphia cultural centers have a number of upcoming exhibits to celebrate America's 250th birthday, and they cover a wide range of topics — from the postwar economy of the 1700s to the evolution of American art.

Museums are diving deeper into American revolutionary history and its modern impact in preparation for this summer's semiquincentennial celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Here are some of the local institutions who are participating in America's yearlong birthday party.

Permanent exhibit | National Constitution Center | Free with admission ($25)

The National Constitution Center opened a new permanent gallery in February in honor of the semiquincentennial. Visitors can check out five sections: Declaring independence, the American Revolution, creating the U.S. Constitution, ratifying the Constitution and drafting the Bill of Rights, which includes early printings of the nation's founding documents.

Now-Jan. 3 | The Museum of the American Revolution | Free with admission ($25)

The Museum of the American Revolution typically displays information and artifacts on the early days of America. But its new exhibit looks forward a the global impact of the Declaration of Independence, as the museum said more than 100 other countries have incorporated its ideology into their work for independence.

Now-Jan 3., 2028 | The Seaport Museum | Free with admission ($23)

Immediate following the Revolutionary War, the new nation had to establish trade protocols and relationships with foreign entities to keep the economy afloat. With in-demand objects such as porcelain and silk, the exhibit shows how early trade partnerships with China helped build America's wealth and economic prowess.

April 9-July 5 | The Clay Studio | Free

In honor of the upcoming anniversary, the Clay Studio pulled together the work of 45 artists who were inspired by 1776 and the country's anniversaries in 1876, 1926 and 1976. Their works, which are on display at a number of partner locations, explore creativity in Philadelphia and the nation's past, present and future.

April 10-Jan. 3 | American Philosophical Society Museum | Free

The American Philosophical Society display will honor the process to create the Declaration of Independence. The exhibition includes 19 early printings of the Declaration, including one hand-written by Thomas Jefferson; a chair he sat in while writing the document; a map that hung in Independence Hall at that time; and a 1776 edition of Thomas Paine's "Common Sense."

April 12-Summer 2026 | The Philadelphia Museum of Art and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts | Free with admission ($15 and $30)

This summer, two of the city's iconic art spaces are collaborating to showcase the evolution of creative works in Philadelphia. From April 12 to Sept. 5, PAFA will display contemporary art next to pieces from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries to juxtapose how art has changed. From April 12 to July 5, PMA will have an exhibit with the works of Charles Willson Peale, Mary Cassatt, Horace Pippin and Mark Rothko, and show how historical events shaped their work.

April 12-Aug. 9 | Barnes Foundation | Free with admission ($30)

Through video and installation art from Arthur Jafa, David Hartt, Garrett Bradley, Ja’Tovia Gary and Tourmaline, this display centers on the memories, dreams and histories of Black Americans. The exhibit is meant to immersive viewers in the ideas of archiving and cultural memory.

April 16-Aug. 31 | Mural Arts Philadelphia | Free

Over the past two years, Mural Arts hosted dozens of printmaking workshops where participants made posters about their thoughts on reimagining the Declaration of Independence. Now, those will be on display at the Heim Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement at the Free Library's Parkway Central branch.

The exhibit will also include a temporary public art installation in May and a mural later in the year, but the details of both have not yet been announced.

Now-Aug. 31 | National Liberty Museum | Free with admission ($15)

For its look back at American history, the National Liberty Museum is showcasing the right to assembly from the First Amendment. The series includes three displays: Showing Up Since 1776, on assembly and protest; In the Arena, on sports and collected experiences; and the Art of Free Assembly, which is all about how public and private gatherings sustain democracy.

April 23-April 30, 2027 | Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History | $20

The Weitzman's exhibit tells the story of the Caribbean island of Eustatius, which has a large population of Jewish merchants. Audiences will learn about how a ship bearing a copy of the Declaration of Independence was greeted by the island in an 11-cannon salute, which was considered the first international recognition of the United States. It also includes information about British Admiral George Brydges Rodney, who was busy attempting to block trade at the island and thus missed the Battle of Fort Royal, which gave France a chance to sail to Yorktown and turn the tide of the Revolutionary War.

April 24-July 25 | The Print Center | Free

For three months, the Print Center will display 40 pieces from six print shops across the country. Artists from each shop used the medium to offer their take on cultural democracy and the politics of local communities. The exhibit is a reference to a similar one that occurred in the 1930s.

May 7-Sept. 18 | The Historical Society of Pennsylvania | Free

With letters, pamphlets, broadsides, political cartoons, maps and handwritten manuscripts, this exhibit shows how the public's perception of the British monarchy changed over 20 years. Viewers can find correspondence from Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and John Dickinson, as well as an oil painting of the burning of the Peggy Stewart ship as a form of protest, among other artifacts.

May 29-July 11 | InLiquid Gallery | Free

Seven artists created photos, sculptures, paintings and other pieces for this display, which observes the past, present and future of the American political landscape. The art includes portraits of individuals both remembered and forgotten, sculptures of political figures and artifacts exploring the lives of Black Americans from the 1800s to the 1950s.

June-November | Center City District Foundation | Free

The District's display will attempt to re-create some of the attractions and stories of the 1876 Centennial Exhibition, which was held in Fairmount Park to honor the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It will be on view at the Lits Building at 8th and Market streets.