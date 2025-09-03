8 Seconds Rodeo brings Black rodeo showcase to Philly this fall

Philadelphia is set for a high-energy night of rodeo action when the 8 Seconds Rodeo takes over the Liacouras Center on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the competition begins at 7 p.m.

Fans can watch bull riding, bareback bronc riding, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ — a crowd favorite where kids ride sheep. More than $60,000 in prize money will be on the line for the athletes competing in the main rodeo events. The show pays tribute to the legends of Black rodeo, showcases today’s top talent and aims to inspire the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls.

The arena will have more than just rodeo action. Guests can enjoy line dancing, roping lessons, mechanical bull rides, food and merchandise vendors, and a beer and wine garden. VIP ticket holders get early access and a meet-and-greet with the cowboys before the show.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with prices varying by seat and availability.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Liacouras Center

1776 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19121

