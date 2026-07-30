Get nostalgic with these newly streaming '90s movies

Has bad CGI and worse lighting got you longing for an earlier movie era? Travel back to the time of dial-up internet and slap bracelets with these '90s movies, which recently joined the streaming libraries of Hulu, Netflix, Max and Paramount+. Two of them have new installments on the way, meaning now more than ever, it's important to stay in and watch "Practical Magic." Here's your newest streaming guide:

'Clueless'

Its slang might be outdated, but in so many ways, "Clueless" hasn't aged a day. Preppy blazers and loafers are back, Paul Rudd somehow looks the same and Cher's speech about helping the Haitians is still (depressingly) relevant. It helps that it was based on another classic that's stood the test of time, Jane Austen's "Emma." Stream it on Netflix starting Saturday, or Paramount+.

'The Sandlot'

Is it even summer if you don't watch "The Sandlot"? The coming-of-age classic is streaming on multiple platforms, just in time for a seasonal viewing.

In this 1993 movie set in 1962, Scotty Smalls learns how to fit in with the neighborhood kids through baseball. He needs every one of them when he unwittingly knocks a priceless keepsake over the fence and into a yard prowled by "the Beast," a massive dog with a fearsome reputation. "The Sandlot" captures the kid logic that leads preteens into overly complicated schemes and adorable misunderstandings — and the swaggering confidence that compels them to call each other "butt sniffer." It's on Paramount+ beginning Saturday and already lives on Hulu and Disney+, but diehard fans can also soon watch "Dugout Dads," a spiritual sequel starring the grown-up cast.

'Practical Magic'

Smalls isn't the only one getting a late-breaking sequel. The witchy Owens sisters will soon return in "Practical Magic 2," dropping just ahead of spooky season on Sept. 11. In a bit of serendipity (or sorcery?), their original story is also heading to Max this Saturday.

Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman) are quite literally cursed in love. A centuries-old spell dooms any man who dares to tangle with them, but the sisters keep on dating and hoping to break it. Also haunting them is Gillian's awful ex, who just won't stay dead.

Though that might sound intense, "Practical Magic" is actually pretty cozy and charming. It also has a scene that launched a million millennial vision boards: midnight margaritas with the Owens sisters and their kooky aunts (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest).

'Father of the Bride Part II'

Before they were annoying each other in "Only Murders in the Building," Steve Martin and Martin Short were frenemies in the "Father of the Bride" franchise. The second film, which hits Hulu on Saturday, finds George (Martin) going through another family milestone, with a twist — his newly married daughter (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and his wife (Diane Keaton) are both pregnant. The comic meltdowns and fuzzy moments from the first outing are back for the sequel, along with eccentric wedding-turned-baby shower planner Franck (Short). It makes for a natural double feature with "Father of the Bride," already in the Hulu and Disney+ library.

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