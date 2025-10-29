More Events:

A fresh take on ‘The Snow Queen’ arrives at the Wilma this fall

The new adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s story runs Nov. 11–23 in Center City.

The Wilma Theater will stage a new adaptation of "The Snow Queen" this November, offering a contemporary spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s enduring story. The production runs Nov. 11 through Nov. 23 at the theater on Broad Street in Center City.

Directed by Yury Urnov, the play follows a young girl named Gerda on her journey to rescue her best friend from the Snow Queen’s icy realm. The story explores themes of friendship, courage and compassion, combining humor and striking visuals to reimagine the familiar fairy tale for today’s audiences.

The adaptation is based on a version by Russian playwright Evgeny Schwartz, translated by Mike Lion and Ethan Gotlieb Wilcox. It’s recommended for ages 7 and up.

Tickets start at $56, with discounts available for students, educators and groups. Preview performances on Nov. 11 and 12 are “Pay-What-You-Wilma,” and the theater will host a relaxed performance on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Select shows will include open captioning and audio description.

Tickets and showtimes are available at wilmatheater.org or by calling 215-546-7824.

