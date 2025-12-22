A LEGO ball drop will replace midnight at this family-friendly New Year’s event

Families can ring in the new year early with a "Noon Year’s Eve" celebration at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia.

The kid-friendly event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a midday countdown designed for younger guests who may not make it to midnight. The celebration includes a LEGO-themed ball drop at noon, a sparkling apple cider toast and complimentary party favors while supplies last.

Guests will also have access to the attraction’s interactive rides, play zones and LEGO-building activities throughout the event. Families are encouraged to arrive before noon to take part in the countdown.

The event is included with general admission, with tickets starting at $24.99. More information and tickets are available through the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia website.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia

500 W. Germantown Pike

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Tickets start at $24.99

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.