More Events:

December 22, 2025

A LEGO ball drop will replace midnight at this family-friendly New Year’s event

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia will ring in the new year early with a kid-friendly "Noon Year’s Eve" celebration.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
New Year's Eve Family-Friendly
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia - Noon Years Provided Courtesy/LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia

Ring in the New Year before the clock strikes midnight at our LEGOLAND Discovery Center's Noon Year’s Eve Celebration.

Families can ring in the new year early with a "Noon Year’s Eve" celebration at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia.

The kid-friendly event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a midday countdown designed for younger guests who may not make it to midnight. The celebration includes a LEGO-themed ball drop at noon, a sparkling apple cider toast and complimentary party favors while supplies last.

Guests will also have access to the attraction’s interactive rides, play zones and LEGO-building activities throughout the event. Families are encouraged to arrive before noon to take part in the countdown.

The event is included with general admission, with tickets starting at $24.99. More information and tickets are available through the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia website.

"Noon Year’s Eve" 

Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia
500 W. Germantown Pike
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Tickets start at $24.99

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more New Year's Eve Family-Friendly Plymouth Meeting Lego Discovery Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Media

Flyers announcer suspended after hot mic gaffe

Flyers saunders blowing

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Shady Brook Farm - Light Show

Adult Health

Waking up with headaches and jaw pain? You might be grinding your teeth at night

Teeth Grinding Bruxism

History

Anti-cruising sign in Rittenhouse reflects complicated queer history

No cruising sign

Community

Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

Recovery Done Simple Sign

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved