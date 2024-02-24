More Culture:

February 24, 2024

A micromoon will be visible in the sky this weekend

About 10% smaller than the average full moon, micromoons occur when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Moon
022424 Micromoon .jpg Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

February's full moon is also called a snow moon, named after the winter weather that normally takes place during the month.

This month's full moon might look a little different to celestial enthusiasts as a micromoon hangs over the region this weekend. 

February's full moon will appear in the sky Saturday night. A micromoon happens when the moon is at it's furthest point from Earth, about 252,225 miles away. According to Farmer's Almanac, it's only about 10% smaller than the average moon so it may not seem like much of a difference to the naked eye.

The moon will rise in the Philadelphia region at 6:01 p.m. Saturday and set at 7:02 a.m. on Sunday. It will reach it's zenith around midnight, however, it will be at peak brightness around 7:30 p.m., so scientists recommend looking up then. 

The moon orbits in an elliptical path, with one side closer to Earth and one side further away. This change in distance can alter the moon's apparent size and brightness, even though it will look largely the same without a telescope or other equipment. A micromoon is about 30% less bright than a typical moon, though it will still look vibrant, according to EarthSky. 

“A lot of the time, when people see a really huge moon, it’s usually because it’s low on the horizon, rather than because of the actual distance of it,” Rachel Klima, a lunar expert with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory told CNN. “(The micromoon) won’t be super, super tiny. It’ll just be a little bit smaller than your average full moon that you look up at.”

February's full moon is also referred to as a snow moon, named after the large amounts of snowfall the region typically receives during this month. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Moon Philadelphia Weather Snow

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues
Penns Landing Park

Sponsored

Philadelphia Union Foundation launches mental health awareness initiative for youth soccer players
Purchased - young boy playing soccer

Opioids

'Fourth wave' of opioid epidemic crashes ashore, propelled by fentanyl and meth
Opioid Epidemic Fourth Wave

Movies

Penn Relays documentary explores history, cultural significance of annual track meet at Franklin Field
Penn Relays Documentary

Phillies

Phillies position battles to watch in spring training
Phillies-camp-competition-Pache-Cave_022224_USAT

Weekend

A polar plunge and Girl Scout Cookie beer pairings: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Philly Phreeze

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved