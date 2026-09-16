Adventure Aquarium's adults-only fall-themed night will have drinks, hippos and glowing pumpkins

Adventure Aquarium is staying open late for an adults-only fall night with drinks, glowing pumpkins and a chance to see its Nile hippos during a special fall-themed feeding.

Harvest with the Hippos will take place Friday, Oct. 2, from 5-9 p.m. at the Camden aquarium. The 21-and-older event gives adults four hours to explore the aquarium after its regular daytime hours.

The night coincides with Fintastic Pumpkin Glow, Adventure Aquarium's annual fall celebration. Pumpkin displays inspired by aquatic animals will appear throughout the aquarium, both on land and underwater.

Then there are the hippos. Adventure Aquarium says Genny and Button are the only hippos in the world to be exhibited at an aquarium. During the event, the two Nile hippos will get a special fall-themed feeding.

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The aquarium will also have music, immersive lighting and photo opportunities throughout the night, with themed drinks available for purchase. A valid ID is required to enter.

General admission costs $44.99 per person. Adventure Aquarium also offers a $125 Ultimate Date Night Package with admission for two, one drink per person and a commemorative 6x8 photo print for each attendee.

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 | 5-9 p.m.

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive

Camden, NJ 08103

21 and older; valid ID required

$44.99 per person



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