More Events:

September 16, 2026

Adventure Aquarium's adults-only fall-themed night will have drinks, hippos and glowing pumpkins

Harvest with the Hippos on Oct. 2 gives adults four hours to explore the Camden aquarium after hours, with drinks, music and seasonal activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Fall
Adventure Aquarium Fintastic Pumpkin Glow Provided Courtesy/Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium's Harvest with the Hippos is a 21-and-older after-hours event in Camden on Oct. 2 featuring drinks, glowing pumpkin displays and a special fall-themed feeding for Nile hippos Genny and Button.

Adventure Aquarium is staying open late for an adults-only fall night with drinks, glowing pumpkins and a chance to see its Nile hippos during a special fall-themed feeding.

Harvest with the Hippos will take place Friday, Oct. 2, from 5-9 p.m. at the Camden aquarium. The 21-and-older event gives adults four hours to explore the aquarium after its regular daytime hours.

The night coincides with Fintastic Pumpkin Glow, Adventure Aquarium's annual fall celebration. Pumpkin displays inspired by aquatic animals will appear throughout the aquarium, both on land and underwater.

Then there are the hippos. Adventure Aquarium says Genny and Button are the only hippos in the world to be exhibited at an aquarium. During the event, the two Nile hippos will get a special fall-themed feeding.

  • FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

The aquarium will also have music, immersive lighting and photo opportunities throughout the night, with themed drinks available for purchase. A valid ID is required to enter.

General admission costs $44.99 per person. Adventure Aquarium also offers a $125 Ultimate Date Night Package with admission for two, one drink per person and a commemorative 6x8 photo print for each attendee.

Harvest with the Hippos

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 | 5-9 p.m.
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive
Camden, NJ 08103
21 and older; valid ID required
$44.99 per person

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Experiences Fall South Jersey Events Adventure Aquarium

Featured

Merrick Farm - Aerial View

40 minutes from Center City, this $11 million Bucks County estate has its own private sports complex
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

'The mission became personal'

Philly 9/11 responders

Weekend

13 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

South Philly Sausage Fest and Flea Market

Women's Health

Maternal deaths in Philadelphia are rising, but most of them can be prevented, report shows

maternal mortality philadelphia

Movies

Here's what to expect at South Philly's upcoming video rental shop

Video rental store Philly

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved