Aerosmith will kick off 'Peace Out' farewell tour in Philadelphia this fall

After 50 years of performing around the world, Aerosmith will head to Philadelphia this September for a final show at the Wells Fargo Center as part of the band's farewell tour.

The Peace Out Tour will begin in Philly on Saturday, Sept. 2 before traveling to 40 cities across the United States and Canada, including a New Year's Eve performance in Boston, the band's hometown. The tour will conclude at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where the band members will put down their guitars and drumsticks for the last time.

The band members will share their final moments on stage at some of the country's legendary concert houses, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Moody Center in Dallas, the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, United Center in Chicago and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Additional cities may be added to the tour later this year.

"It's kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we've been out here," guitarist Joe Perry told the Associated Press. "You never know how much longer everybody's going to be healthy to do this... It's been a while since we've actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road."

The farewell tour will feature lead singer Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, guitarists Perry and Brad Whitford and drummer John Douglas. Joey Kramer, Aerosmith drummer and founding member, will not appear in the band's final tour, as he took an extended leave of absence early last year to focus on his family and health.

Kramer also didn't participate in the final 24 shows of Aerosmith's 2022 Las Vegas residency. The band said in a joint statement that "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Tyler, Perry, Hamilton, Kramer and Ray Tabano formed Aerosmith in Boston after most of them met at the same gig in 1970. Tabano left the group after just one year and was replaced with Whitford, who has continued to perform with the band for more than five decades.

The band has released 15 studio albums, six live albums, 16 compilation albums and two EPs during their decades-long career and are best known for multi-platinum hits like "Dream On," "Walk This Way" and "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing." "Walk This Way," a 1975 single written by Tyler and Perry, helped revitalize the band's career when it was famously covered by Run D.M.C. in 1986.

The band's most recent studio album, "Music From Another Dimension!," was released in 2012 and was the last album included in their recording contract with Columbia Records. The album, which featured singles like "Legendary Child" and "Can't Stop Lovin' You," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 200 after its release.

Tyler was sued late last year by a woman who alleges that the Aerosmith frontman sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old and he was 25, after the singer convinced her mother to grant Tyler guardianship over her. The two were allegedly in a relationship for three years beginning in 1973.

Tyler responded to the allegations earlier this year, claiming that the relationship between the two was legal and consensual, Deadline reported.

Tickets for Aerosmith's final Philly concert at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Several VIP packages — which include meet-and-greets with Tyler and Perry, immersive views of the stage and merchandise vouchers — will be available for an additional fee.

