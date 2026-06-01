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June 01, 2026

African American Museum's Juneteenth Block Party will feature DJ Jazzy Jeff, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh

The free event marks the museum's 50th anniversary with live performances, family-friendly activities and free admission to its exhibitions.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Juneteenth Block Party
Dj Jazzy Jeff at Camden Rising Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will mark Juneteenth and its 50th anniversary with a free block party featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh and other performers on June 19. (Pictured above: DJ Jazzy Jeff performing at Camden Rising in July 2016.)

The African American Museum will celebrate Juneteenth and its 50th anniversary with a free block party and museum day on Friday, June 19.

The free event runs from noon to 5 p.m. outside the museum and will include live music, games, activities and performances throughout the afternoon.

Philadelphia native DJ Jazzy Jeff will headline the entertainment lineup, which also includes hip-hop legends Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, singer Leah Jenea and other local artists. WDAS-FM personality Patty Jackson will serve as emcee.

Attendees also can visit the museum free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Current exhibitions include "Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design" and "Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776-1876." Museum staff will also host gallery talks throughout the day.

The event will be held rain or shine. 

Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party

Friday, June 19 | Noon - 5 p.m.
African American Museum in Philadelphia
701 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Block Party will occur outside, behind the museum
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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