African American Museum's Juneteenth Block Party will feature DJ Jazzy Jeff, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh

The African American Museum will celebrate Juneteenth and its 50th anniversary with a free block party and museum day on Friday, June 19.

The free event runs from noon to 5 p.m. outside the museum and will include live music, games, activities and performances throughout the afternoon.

Philadelphia native DJ Jazzy Jeff will headline the entertainment lineup, which also includes hip-hop legends Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, singer Leah Jenea and other local artists. WDAS-FM personality Patty Jackson will serve as emcee.

Attendees also can visit the museum free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Current exhibitions include "Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design" and "Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776-1876." Museum staff will also host gallery talks throughout the day.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Friday, June 19 | Noon - 5 p.m.

African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Block Party will occur outside, behind the museum

Free to attend

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