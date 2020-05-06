More Health:

May 06, 2020

As seniors' walking speeds slow, their minds usually do too

The parallel declines sharply increase mortality risk, aging study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Aging
decline in cognition and gait speed Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Seniors often slow down physically and mentally at the same time, leading to a higher mortality risk, according to a new study conducted by University of Texas Health San Antonio.

Seniors tend to slow down physically at about the same time they decline mentally, leading to a heightened mortality risk, according to a new study conducted by the University of Texas Heath San Antonio. 

Researchers found that that declines in cognition and gait speed not only occur in parallel, but that seniors experiencing both have a mortality risk nearly seven times higher than seniors with stable cognition and gait speed. 

Seniors who entered the study with higher scores in both cognition and gait speed continued to show resilience and be functionally independent throughout the next decade. But those who already had poor scores continued to decline at an accelerated pace. 

"In this at-risk group, we observed steeper rates of decline over and above the low starting point," said principal investigator Helen Hazuda, an aging expert at UT Health San Antonio. "This suggests that preventive efforts should ideally target young and middle aged adults in which there is still time to intervene to alter the trajectories."

These declines occur because blood vessel disease, brain tissue damage, hormone regulation and abnormal deposits of amyloid beta and tau proteins in the brain can affect both cognition and gait speed, researchers said. Amyloid beta and tau deposits are known indicators of Alzheimer's disease.

"Abnormal protein deposition promotes neurodegeneration and synaptic loss, which may induce dysfunction in brain regions governing cognition and gait," study co-author Dr. Sudha Seshadri, director of the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Disease, explained. "Another possibility is damage to white matter in regions integral to both cognition and gait coordination."

The study included 370 participants ages 65 to 74. About half were Mexican-Americans; the others were European-American. The participants were separated into three classifications: a stable cognition and gait group, a cognitive and physical vulnerability group and a physical vulnerability group.

The classifications were based on the participants' cognitive and gait speed changes over an almost 10-year period. English or Spanish versions of the Folstein Mini-Mental State Examination and a timed 10-foot walk were used in the assessment process.

According to the data collected, the Mexican-American participants were almost four times more likely to be both cognitively and physically vulnerable. The prevalence of diabetes among them may be an important factor in that disparity, researchers said. Seniors with diabetes were almost five times more likely to have cognitive and gait speed decline.

Seniors in the physical vulnerability class continued to remain cognitively stable, but their gait speed continued to slow down.

The study was published in The International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Aging Philadelphia Alzheimer's Cognition Walking Adult Health San Antonio

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2020 NFL Draft: Offense edition
133_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_Miles_Sanders)KateFrese.jpg

Beach

These Jersey Shore towns have closed beaches, boardwalks, or stopped short-term rentals due to the coronavirus
Jersey shore closed beaches

Illness

As Philly coronavirus cases start to decline, city readies plan for contact tracing
Contact Tracing COVID-19

NBA

Worst Week: The worst trades in Philadelphia sports history
Sergei-Bobrovsky_050520_SIPA

Restaurants

Marc Vetri, Kalaya among five Philly nominees for James Beard Awards
James Beard Philly finalists

Entertainment

Mütter Museum launches virtual tour highlighting collection of medical oddities
Mutter Museum Virtual Tour

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved