Allen Iverson 'discouraged' by snub from Bleacher Report's Top 50 NBA players

Ask almost anyone under 40 whether Allen Iverson is a top 50 all-time NBA player, and they would probably look at you like you're crazy for questioning it.

Even with a sound methodology and a full review of the history of the NBA, any and every player ranking is ultimately going to have a high degree of subjectivity.

Late last week, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey published his list of the Top 50 NBA players of all time. The ranking's analytics-heavy approach rubbed many the wrong way, not least because it omitted players such as Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter and Alonzo Mourning.