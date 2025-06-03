Allen Iverson stars with Shaquille O'Neal in Netflix docuseries about Reebok

What's the answer to bringing back the glory days of Reebok? Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal are looking to find out.

In the new Netflix documentary series "Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal," to be released Wednesday, the two NBA legends attempt to revitalize the sportswear brand boomed in the mid- to late-late 1990s and early 2000s, mostly because of their own star power.

"Reebok has been out of the game for a while. How can I fix that?" O'Neal asks in the trailer for the six-part series.

When Iverson and O'Neal came into the NBA and started dominating from the jump, they were both donning Reebok. O'Neal had his "Shaqnosis" and "Shaq Attaq" sneakers while Iverson, in an even more iconic light, had his "Question" and "Answer" sneaker series, which people are still wearing to this day.

O'Neal serves as Reebok's President of Basketball, with Iverson as his vice president. The Hall of Famers – once on-court enemies in the 2001 NBA Finals between the Lakers and Sixers – have teamed up to find the next face of the brand, as they were during their respective primes.

"A shoe is nothing without a great player," O'Neal continues on. And that's true – players sell sneakers as much as the looks of the actual shoes.

