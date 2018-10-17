Amazon seeking more than 100,000 seasonal workers – at new $15 minimum wage (or more)

Amazon is looking for seasonal workers at its South Jersey fulfillment center – and paying at least $15 an hour.

The internet mega-retailer has more than 100,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs to fill at hundreds of locations nationwide. Locally, customer fulfillment jobs are available at its warehouse in West Deptford, N.J., about 15 miles south of Center City Philadelphia. A bit further out, jobs are available at centers in Easton, Pa. and Robbinsville in Central New Jersey.

Amazon has sweetened its search with new employment perks. In addition to the new $15 minimum wage, the company is offering flexible shift opportunities, weekly paychecks for seasonal employees and a new application process that seeks to put job seekers in the proper role at the proper location.

Seasonal team members help fulfill customer orders, sort packages, load trucks, and perform hundreds of other tasks during the holiday shopping season, according to Amazon.

Employees will be part of a "fun and peculiar culture" that keep family and friends of current employees returning every year, Amazon said in a statement.

During the year, the retailer said about 90 percent of fulfillment center associates – on average – are regular, full-time employees, who comprehensive healthcare insurance on the first day, up to 20 weeks of paid maternity and parental leave, and Amazon’s Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Amazon identified New Jersey as one of the locations where hiring needs are the greatest.

“For those who are looking for short-term roles to help pay for gifts or supplement other income, this is a great opportunity to try a role with Amazon for the first time,” Dave Clark, senior vice president for Amazon operations, said in a statement.

Within 48 hours of the $15 minimum wage announcement, more than 70,000 applications were completed for Amazon’s numerous customer fulfillment roles.

Candidates interested in seasonal positions can learn more and apply online at www.AmazonDelivers.Jobs. Amazon encourages anyone to come see for themselves what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfillment center by taking a tour; go here for more information.